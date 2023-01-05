Read full article on original website
Related
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0