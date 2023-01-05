ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Four Players That Could Be Playing Their Final Regular Season Game in a Vikings Uniform

The Minnesota Vikings are playing their final regular season game of the 2022 regular season this weekend, and inevitably, a number of players are probably playing their final regular season game in a Vikings uniform. Today, we’ll be going over four players that could potentially be making their final regular season appearances for Minnesota when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 18.
What Difference Does a Week Make for Chris Reed?

The Minnesota Vikings have not won a divisional road game this year, and they’ll have a final opportunity to change that during a Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Fate ultimately all but decided, Kevin O’Connell is still going with his starters, and that now includes Chris Reed. How much of a difference can a week make?
Wild’s Roster Gets Shake Up With Return of Duhaime

The Minnesota Wild have had two major issues follow them throughout this season; the first is their penalty troubles and the second is injury issues. They’ve had some minor injuries to different players on their roster so far, but they’ve also had some longer-term injuries that have caused a lot of games missed. Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman were two of the players affected the most by long-term injuries, but thankfully are back in the lineup.
Vikings Defense Narrowly Escapes Ineptitude

You don’t have to see much Vikings action this season to know that the defense is been a problem. Kevin O’Connell was brought in as an offensive-minded head coach, and utilizing the skill-position players at his disposal has helped to mask greater issues. With a decent finish to the regular season, Minnesota doesn’t finish last in defense in Year No. 1.
