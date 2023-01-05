ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redneck Renegade
3d ago

Just another way the DOJ has been weaponized by the Democratic Party, better not make too much smoke at your next barbecue .

Ben Dover
4d ago

Any justice and Illinois is an oxymoron where as, Pritzker is just a Moran!

wglt.org

Governor J.B. Pritzker sworn in for a 2nd term

Governor J.B. Pritzker wore an orange ribbon, which is associated with gun violence prevention, for his inauguration speech. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday was sworn into office for a second term alongside Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and four other state constitutional officers. The ceremony, held at the Bank of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

It’s inauguration day, and there’s drama

SPRINGFIELD — While Gov. JB Pritzker and the statewide elected office holders celebrate taking their oaths today, a fierce battle is brewing among Democrats over the proposed assault weapons ban. What’s the beef: A few Democratic senators aren’t sold on the House version of the bill that passed in...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois

Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois election officials: Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in November

(WTVO) — Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in Illinois in last year’s November election, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. According to officials, 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for the November election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700.   The election marked […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out

As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois Senate expected to vote on assault weapons ban

CHICAGO — The Illinois Senate is set to return to Springfield on Sunday in the final days of a lame-duck session to vote on an assault weapons ban that was passed by the House. Sunday’s expected vote is happening two days after the House passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Its supporters are hoping for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thelansingjournal.com

How gas prices have changed in Illinois in the last week

The Lansing Journal has partnered with Stacker.com to provide in-depth features that may be of interest to our readers. (January 7, 2022) – A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, pushing prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution.A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average nationally this week, up from the previous week’s average of $3.18 per gallon last week, according to AAA gas price data. S&P Global analysts do not anticipate the impacts to refinery operations to be as severe as was the case following the February 2021 winter storm. Prices at the pump remained highest in West Coast states, New York, and Pennsylvania while many southern states have enjoyed sub-$3 prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
