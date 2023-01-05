Read full article on original website
Redneck Renegade
3d ago
Just another way the DOJ has been weaponized by the Democratic Party, better not make too much smoke at your next barbecue .
Reply
8
Ben Dover
4d ago
Any justice and Illinois is an oxymoron where as, Pritzker is just a Moran!
Reply
10
Related
wglt.org
Governor J.B. Pritzker sworn in for a 2nd term
Governor J.B. Pritzker wore an orange ribbon, which is associated with gun violence prevention, for his inauguration speech. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday was sworn into office for a second term alongside Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and four other state constitutional officers. The ceremony, held at the Bank of...
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
POLITICO
It’s inauguration day, and there’s drama
SPRINGFIELD — While Gov. JB Pritzker and the statewide elected office holders celebrate taking their oaths today, a fierce battle is brewing among Democrats over the proposed assault weapons ban. What’s the beef: A few Democratic senators aren’t sold on the House version of the bill that passed in...
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
Illinois election officials: Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in November
(WTVO) — Nearly 31,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in Illinois in last year’s November election, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. According to officials, 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for the November election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700. The election marked […]
Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out
As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Illinois Senate's proposed amendment stalls state's assault weapons ban bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday.
Illinois Senate expected to vote on assault weapons ban
CHICAGO — The Illinois Senate is set to return to Springfield on Sunday in the final days of a lame-duck session to vote on an assault weapons ban that was passed by the House. Sunday’s expected vote is happening two days after the House passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Its supporters are hoping for […]
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Committee Approves Sending Resolution To Illinois Lawmakers Opposing Proposed Gun Legislation
The Grundy County Board plans to send a resolution opposing the current proposed gun legislation in the Illinois legislative session to lawmakers in Springfield. That topic was discussed at a Law and Justice Committee meeting this week. Governor JB Pritzker is looking to ban a number of guns and, at...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thelansingjournal.com
How gas prices have changed in Illinois in the last week
The Lansing Journal has partnered with Stacker.com to provide in-depth features that may be of interest to our readers. (January 7, 2022) – A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, pushing prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution.A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average nationally this week, up from the previous week’s average of $3.18 per gallon last week, according to AAA gas price data. S&P Global analysts do not anticipate the impacts to refinery operations to be as severe as was the case following the February 2021 winter storm. Prices at the pump remained highest in West Coast states, New York, and Pennsylvania while many southern states have enjoyed sub-$3 prices.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
An amendment filed by the Senate president is now causing backlash in the House and the governor's office.
wglt.org
Connect Transit gives back capital money to municipalities and could go fare-free
The head of Bloomington-Normal's bus system said his organization will forgo nearly $1.4 million in funding from the City of Bloomington and Town of Normal next budget year. Those are dollars for capital projects that David Braun said Connect Transit doesn't need right now. The City of Bloomington gives Connect...
Comments / 7