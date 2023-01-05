Read full article on original website
Northern Kentucky’s NAACP branch to hold annual outreach luncheon
The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch is holding its Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate. The Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award will be presented to winners.
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington
In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
One victim in Friday evening double shooting has passed away, announce Covington Police
23-year old Selvin Orlando Alvarado of Covington, one of the victims of Friday’s double shooting in Covington, passed away at 10:04 a.m. after succumbing to his wounds, according to a press release from the Covington Police Department. Alvarado was previously in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
One wall, two bars and a landlord: How a noise complaint introduced NKY to a Mainstrasse feud
The feud, at least in the public’s eye, began in early 2022 when Chris Estano hired someone to play live music on the front patio of his Mainstrasse bar, Paddy’s on Main. It announced itself in the form of a noise complaint about the events of that night, then landed on a Covington City Commission meeting agenda in March.
Mazak expanding Florence footprint with 27,000 square foot assembly plant
Japanese machine manufacturer Mazak has added another large building to its Florence campus. Their new 27,000 square foot SYNCREX Assembly Plant provides engineering, production and applications support for the company’s recently launched SYNCREX Series, which are machine tools designed for the precision production of small parts. “While the building’s...
No. 1’s vs No. 2’s highlight LINK nky area prep basketball rankings this week
With school back in session, action in district and region play really picked up this past week. Holy Cross’ girls picked up another 9th Region All “A” region title while Walton-Verona suffered tough losses to Owen County in the 8th Region All “A”, the girls dropping a three-point contest in the semifinals while the boys struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 68-50 defeat.
Point/Arc purchases Yankee Doodle Deli, producer of ZELS pretzels
Covington’s Yankee Doodle Deli, producer of ZELS pretzels, has been purchased by the Point/Arc. Marilyn Baker, founder and owner of Yankee Doodle Deli, said in a press release that the reason she decided to sell her business to Point/Arc was because of their similar mission statements. “You can still...
Newport controls tempo, Highlands in big district win
Newport coach Rod Snapp won his 200th career game on Tuesday, No. 201 probably felt a little bit better on Saturday. The Wildcats traveled a few miles down the road and came away with a win at Highlands, 57-50. Newport (12-3, 1-0) controlled tempo, held the third highest scoring team...
Friday NKY Girls Basketball HS roundup: Ryle records another fourth quarter comeback win
Similar to Tuesday, the Ryle Raiders (13-3) found themselves trailing a 9th Region opponent entering the fourth quarter. In this case, the deficit was five points against the Dixie Heights Colonels (9-5). But the experienced Raiders outscored the Colonels, 18-8 in that final quarter on their way to a 61-51 win to stay undefeated in 9th Region play at 4-0 in a battle of two teams that played hard-nosed man-to-man defense. Dixie Heights is 4-2 against region opponents.
Goat yoga is coming to a local lavender farm this summer
Get your mind, body and soul aligned this summer with yoga, baby goats and fresh picked lavender at Bayer Farms. Goat yoga will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bayer Farms in Verona offers a multitude of exciting events that support the community and bring...
Friday NKY HS boys basketball roundup: Ryle earns road win at Dixie Heights
The Ryle Raiders and Dixie Heights Colonels came into the season with different, but familiar head coaches. The respective administrations at Ryle and Dixie Heights promoted Nick Dorning and Chad Fields to those spots after they served as assistants last year. Both knew they took over rosters with limited varsity experience with the graduation of huge senior classes. The Raiders (4-7) took some steps forward with a 50-35 9th Region road win over the Colonels (3-7).
Ipsaro scores 32 to lead CovCath past Beechwood
Covington Catholic senior Evan Ipsaro hit buzzer beaters to close out the first, second and third quarters on the way to 32 points as the Colonels extended their win streak over Beechwood to seven straight, 70-52. “I’ve watched him for three years. He’s the only guy that I can say consistently does that,” said CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz. “If you give him the ball with a few seconds left, I would put money on it that he’s making that shot because he’s an ultimate competitor.”
Thomas More picks up pair of wins at Lindsey Wilson
The Thomas More men’s and women’s basketball teams notched Mid-South conference victories in Columbia on Saturday. The women remained undefeated with a 70-56 victory while the men improved to 14-2 with a 78-72 triumph. Thomas More 70, Lindsey Wilson 56 (Women) The Saints (17-0, 11-0) methodically pulled away...
