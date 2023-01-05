Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Sinzae Reed: Family advocates call for better trauma resources from city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Megan Reed was not given the help that she should have after the death of Sinzae," advocate and J.U.S.T 614 co-founder Ramon Obey said at Monday's City Council meeting. "She was left to mourn alone without a trauma team showing up to walk her through the process or just be there to help her."
Protestors gather at Ohio Statehouse calling for answers in Sinzae Reed case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members and family of a 13-year-old shooting victim protested in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday. Sinza Reed was shot and killed at the Wedgewood apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers found Reed seriously injured at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 5:46 p.m., police...
Trial delayed for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The trial date for a man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old girl was pushed back once again. Citing scheduling conflicts, the Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch's office said the trial of Gerson Fuentes has been continued to March 7. The trial was originally slated for October.
Moms who lost their children to gun violence work with Columbus teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus mothers started a new program for young people, encouraging them to set goals for their future. Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children is a sisterhood formed over the shared pain of losing a child. This year, the mothers want to include teens in their outreach.
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
Man killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
Teens charged after online threats to Hilliard school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 15-year-old students are now facing charges in connection with making threatening Instagram posts targeting Hilliard Davidson High School. About 900 of 1,900 Hilliard Davidson high school students did not attend classes Monday. Around 8:30 p.m., concerned students and parents contacted Hilliard City Schools about...
Columbus City Council votes for former member to fill vacant seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Council voted for former city council member and Columbus Public Safety Director Mitchell Brown to fulfill the remainder of President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown's term after she stepped down. Brown stepped down from her post at the end of 2022 to lead...
14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
Woman shot in head after alleged argument over boyfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers went to the 400 block of West State Street after a report of a shooting around 11 p.m.
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
ODOT recommends online comment form, not car horn, to sound off on congested US 23
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — You may be inclined to use your car horn or hand gestures to sound off about congestion on US 23 in Delaware County, but ODOT engineers would prefer you make comments on their website. In fact, you have less than a week to do so...
City reaches agreements with several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy are now in the clear. City Attorney Zach Klein came to agreements with PJ's Grill, Moments Grill, Midway On High and Save-Way Mini Mart, as well as a Sunoco station, a Speedway station and two UDF stores.
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a gas station along Cleveland Avenue was taken into custody Saturday. Columbus police on Wednesday charged Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan at a Shell gas station and Safina World Restaurant.
Police: Man shot in leg during robbery in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Friday a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg during a robbery in east Columbus. Columbus police said they were called to the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue around 8:57 a.m. Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
Latitude Five25 residents get helpful hand from community church
Westerville, OHIO (WSYX) — Many of the residents at Latitude Five25, were rushed from their homes with little to no time to grab any essentials they will need during the winter months. Now, Westerville Christian Church is making it their mission and keep families warm until they can find a new "home".
