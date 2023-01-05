Read full article on original website
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch
Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
Vince McMahon Is Back at WWE to Ensure a Smooth Sale Process. Here's Who Might Want to Buy It
Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board Friday to begin a potential sale process for his company. WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale, sources say. Legacy media, streaming giants and entertainment holding companies could all end up submitting bids to buy WWE. A deal would likely happen before...
The Dark Web's Criminal Minds See Internet of Things as Next Big Hacking Prize
Cybersecurity experts say 2022 may have marked an inflection point due to the rapid proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. There are now an estimated 17 billion IoT devices in the world, from printers to garage door openers, each one packed with software (some of it open-source software) that can be easily hacked.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nasdaq was the only major index...
