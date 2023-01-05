Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Housing developments spur in Kalamazoo County thanks to new county tax
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — More than $100 million dollars worth of homes are in the planning stages, being built or rehabilitated in Kalamazoo County, all thanks to millions in new tax dollars. According to a MLive article on Monday, January 9, the Kalamazoo County housing millage has put...
wkzo.com
Recall petitions filed against two Emmett Township officials, hearing set for January 18
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Petitions to recall two Emmett Charter Township officials have been submitted in recent days to the office of the Calhoun County Clerk. Calhoun County Clerk and Register of Deeds Kimberly Hinkley says a petition to recall trustee Jim Mead was submitted last Wednesday by Emmett Charter Township registered voter Gavin Powell. Mead’s four-year term expires in November 2024.
wkzo.com
1 hospitalized Saturday following Edison Neighborhood shooting incident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek Police seize suspected fentanyl and cash during drug raid on Oak Street
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police plan to submit charges against a man after a drug raid last Friday at a home on Oak Street. A search warrant was executed at 11:30 a.m. by the police department’s Emergency Response Team with assistance from the BCPD Highway Hotel Interdiction Team, Gang Unit, and Special Investigations Unit.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo residents encouraged to take a “Day On” to celebrate life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is encouraging residents the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by taking part in the annual Community-Wide Day of Service on Monday, January 16. City officials say community members can participate in a variety of community service...
wkzo.com
Allegan Co. family of four found dead in apparent murder/suicide
LEE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are calling a homicide/suicide Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street in Lee Township around 12:35 PM after a man who had gone to that residence to check on family members inside didn’t get a response. That man called 911 when he peered into the windows and saw his niece lying on the bottom floor of that bi-level home.
