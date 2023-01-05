LEE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A family of four in southern Allegan County has passed away from what authorities are calling a homicide/suicide Saturday afternoon. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an address off of 54th Street in Lee Township around 12:35 PM after a man who had gone to that residence to check on family members inside didn’t get a response. That man called 911 when he peered into the windows and saw his niece lying on the bottom floor of that bi-level home.

