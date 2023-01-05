Read full article on original website
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Fourth Graders Ready to Cheer on ‘Coach Max' in College Football National Championship
They are a group of boys connected by football and inspired by a coach they'll never forget. "He was super nice. Very mannered. He taught us very well," said Hayes James, 9. "He was really nice. He never yelled once," said Andy Brackett, 10. "If we wanted to run the...
fox4news.com
Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to become college football's first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2012
FORT WORTH, Texas - It was a very disappointing night for TCU fans as the Horned Frogs hoped to wrap up what's been a Cinderella season with a national championship win. The Horned Frogs took a beating, losing to Georgia 65-7. The TCU Horned Frogs tried to win their first...
dallasexpress.com
TCU Fans Prepare for National Championship
Drive down South University Drive in Fort Worth, and the passion TCU fans have for TCU football is immediately apparent. There are signs on every block saying “Give ’em hell TCU!” and “Thank you Max!” in reference to the star quarterback, Max Duggan. The campus...
Look: TCU Star 'Doesn't Look Ready To Play Tonight'
TCU's star running back Kendre Miller is still hurting entering Monday's championship matchup. Miller told ESPN on Saturday that he has a sprained MCL in his right knee, which is half healed. He is still a game-time decision and his status was questionable on Monday morning. Pete Thamel said ...
SoFi Stadium’s roof to shield Georgia vs. TCU game from majority of storm’s elements except this one flaw
As atmospheric rivers continue to bring relentless rain to California, the 2023 CFP National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs shouldn't be affected by the storms since SoFi Stadium has a roof – or so you would think.
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
Check Out Paige Spiranac’s Game-Day Outfits for the College Football Playoff Final
TCU takes on defending national champion Georgia tonight.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Purple Wave Hits Santa Monica Pier as TCU Fans Ready for National Championship
Sunday evening the Santa Monica Pier in California looked more like downtown Fort Worth with a wave of purple washing over it during a TCU pep rally. TCU fans traveled in large numbers to support the Horned Frogs in the College Football Championship Game. Being here means so much to...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to terrible TCU news
The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing on college football’s biggest stage on Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff championship game. But when the Horned Frogs take the field, they will be doing it without one of their top players. According...
A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia
The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game. But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia...
tigerdroppings.com
Looks Like Paige Spiranac Picked Her Winning Outfit For Tonight's Title Game
Golfer Paige Spiranac showed us a plethora of TCU and Georgia outfits to rock at tonight's National Championship game this past weekend. Looks like she picked her winner...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
tigerdroppings.com
Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight
Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
Dallas catches major new seafood spot from high-powered restaurant group
Dallas is catching a major new seafood restaurant: Called Catch Dallas, it's from Catch Hospitality Group and it will open at Maple Terrace, the mixed-use development under construction in Uptown Dallas from international real estate firm Hines with partners Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests.According to a release, the restaurant will open in mid-2024.Catch Hospitality Group is from Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, who opened the first Catch in 2011 in New York. There are now locations in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept Catch Steak, which debuted...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray says Monday's game against TCU is the 'start of the Georgia dynasty'
The winds of change have continued to blow across college football, and one of the biggest questions as the season has come to a close is just which team projects to hold the next dynasty. That’s been the Alabama Crimson Tide for a long time, but doesn’t seem to be...
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
WFAA
Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
