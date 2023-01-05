ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

TCU Fans Prepare for National Championship

Drive down South University Drive in Fort Worth, and the passion TCU fans have for TCU football is immediately apparent. There are signs on every block saying “Give ’em hell TCU!” and “Thank you Max!” in reference to the star quarterback, Max Duggan. The campus...
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Look: TCU Star 'Doesn't Look Ready To Play Tonight'

TCU's star running back Kendre Miller is still hurting entering Monday's championship matchup. Miller told ESPN on Saturday that he has a sprained MCL in his right knee, which is half healed. He is still a game-time decision and his status was questionable on Monday morning. Pete Thamel said ...
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible TCU news

The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing on college football’s biggest stage on Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff championship game. But when the Horned Frogs take the field, they will be doing it without one of their top players. According...
FORT WORTH, TX
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia

The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game. But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight

Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas catches major new seafood spot from high-powered restaurant group

Dallas is catching a major new seafood restaurant: Called Catch Dallas, it's from Catch Hospitality Group and it will open at Maple Terrace, the mixed-use development under construction in Uptown Dallas from international real estate firm Hines with partners Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests.According to a release, the restaurant will open in mid-2024.Catch Hospitality Group is from Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, who opened the first Catch in 2011 in New York. There are now locations in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept Catch Steak, which debuted...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
FORT WORTH, TX
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
