Dallas is catching a major new seafood restaurant: Called Catch Dallas, it's from Catch Hospitality Group and it will open at Maple Terrace, the mixed-use development under construction in Uptown Dallas from international real estate firm Hines with partners Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests.According to a release, the restaurant will open in mid-2024.Catch Hospitality Group is from Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, who opened the first Catch in 2011 in New York. There are now locations in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept Catch Steak, which debuted...

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO