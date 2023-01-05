ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Mom Flummoxed as to Why Her Car Can’t Make the Phone Calls She Wants It To

By Amanda Hoyer
 4 days ago

Her response to her daughter telling her that her car is too old is everything.

This mom and daughter duo are something else. Technology is always evolving, so much so that it's challenging for even the latest generation to keep up with each new crazy tool.

For previous generations, the stereotypical luddite attitude to new tech isn't uncommon. But some folks, regardless of age, want the latest and greatest devices 0 even when they don't know their vehicles are up to snuff with the latest doodads and whatchamacallits. Fortunately, there are solutions for that.

Check out this woman's hilarious confusion about the requirements of today's technology.

We love that this elderly mom wants to drive safely, even if she doesn't know her car's capabilities. And folks in the comments found her just as funny as we did.

"As soon as you said Bluetooth I knew where her response was going, but it still cracked me up." @ V00D00M0NKY

"I don't need Bluetooth I have dentures 🤣 Omg I can't stop laughing just love her." @ andrearuby40

Others shared their own stories of personal hilarity with older parents.

"My dad, may he rest in piece, was a comedian. He goes, 'I can't afford a gold tooth. How the hell can I afford a blue one?'" @ Chris aka thatssochris77

Fortunately, for anyone who drives an older car and wants to drive hands-free, there are solutions. Bluetooth adaptors are the way to go when you don't have the hardware required for the latest toys in technological development.

