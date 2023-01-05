Man Drives Tesla Model Y Off Cliff to Annihilate His Family but They Miraculously Survive

One of the rescuers even noted that he’d buy a Tesla for the safety alone.

The Tesla Model Y has some of the highest-ranking safety features around and has so for the last several years. With a 5-star Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) overall and every category (2020) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+ Award (2021), there's no contesting the protection it offers.

With these ratings and the safety data provided by Tesla , the company can claim that driving one of their cars comes with the lowest probability of injury with any NHTSA-tested vehicle. And if you still have doubts about this car’s safety features, the harrowing story of a California man who drove his Tesla Model Y off a 250 ft drop cliff should put those to bed.

Authorities confirmed the incident, which occurred on Monday, January 2, wasn’t caused by the self-driving feature Tesla is so popular for. Instead, it was allegedly a clear and intentional act on the part of the driver Dharmesh Patel, who intended to murder his family by way of tragic “accident.” Miraculously, the entire family not only survived what should have been a fatal drop, they reportedly suffered only minor physical injuries. Patel was officially arrested for attempted murder and child endangerment.

It was also determined that a good chunk of this family’s survival was thanks to those top-of-the-line safety measures.

Even one of the first responders attending to the crash, Brock Summerset, commented on how surprised he was by the vehicle’s safety design:

And others in the comments had the same reaction.

" This only goes to show the safety of Tesla, but it’s super sad to hear about people getting hurt…." @ Adios lil amigo

Even though this tragedy never should have happened, it goes to show that design matters. Attention to detail, especially in regards to safety features, should be as high a priority for other automotive companies. Say what you will about other vehicle features, but you can't question Tesla’s design emphasis for safety.

