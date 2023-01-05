Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day
Each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of each January, which is Monday, Jan. 16 . The theme for this year is “ Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems ,” according to The King Center — a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.
If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :
If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :
- The Columbus Dream Center | Help those experiencing homelessness by serving meals , gardening to provide nutritious meals, or volunteering when individuals come in for showers + laundry to make a relationship with them.
- Brown Girls Mentoring | Assist young Brown girls with self-care , self-image , and leadership .
- African American Male Wellness Agency | Contribute to the six initiatives of this organization — fatherhood , financial health, health and wellness , mental health, research, and mentorship.
Comments / 0