Wisconsin State

What can the House do without a speaker? Occupy offices, field calls, talk. Not much else.

By Savannah Kuchar, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6w9S_0k4pVycs00

Into the third day of voting , the House in the 118th Congress still lacks a speaker. Without this presiding figure, the chamber is essentially at a standstill, unable to do much in the meantime aside from ... vote on a new speaker.

While incoming senators took their oaths Tuesday from Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as president of the Senate, newly elected House members are sworn in by the speaker.

Until someone wins the gavel, these elected officials remain representatives-elect who are able to occupy their offices but not attend high-level security briefings or even help their constituents navigate the federal bureaucracy.

Live updates: McCarthy loses seventh vote as fight for House speaker job drags into day three

What can the House members-elect do?

  • Right now, members' primary objective is voting on a new speaker, which they have been doing over several rounds since Tuesday.
  • They can also use the time to negotiate on House rules so that lawmakers can adopt them after picking a speaker.
  • Members were able to move into their offices starting this week. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has occupied the speaker's office in the Capitol building since the weekend, but he could be forced to relocate if someone else ends up getting the job.
  • Officials and their staffs can still field calls from their constituents in this time.

What can the House not do?

Until a speaker is elected, lawmakers cannot hold committee hearings, bring forward legislation or, as Wisconsin GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher noted Wednesday, participate in closed-door security briefings they could have attended a week ago as members of the preceding Congress.

They can't even swear in new members, depriving members of the celebrated ritual.

"I feel bad for the relatives, the spouses, partners and family members who came to town for new members. Some of them might have to depart town," House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar said of the delayed ceremony in a press conference Wednesday.

Despite this, family and friends are witnessing history: it's the first time in 100 years the speaker vote has gone beyond a single ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMJV2_0k4pVycs00
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House floor on Jan. 4, 2023, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Even though representatives-elect can continue taking calls from people in their home districts, they are potentially limited in their ability to help at the moment. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon said he has been receiving calls from constituents who he is unable to help because agencies are not allowed to talk to his staff.

“This hurts constituents nationwide if they have a disability issue, a passport issue, a visa issue,” he said.

While the Speaker debate drags on, committee assignments by both parties have been delayed. House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Ted Lieu said at the press conference that they have been unable to negotiate committee party ratios with Republicans, who are waiting to have a speaker before holding such discussions. In addition, committees cannot begin hiring staffs without any chairs or ranking members.

Contributing: Rachel Looker

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What can the House do without a speaker? Occupy offices, field calls, talk. Not much else.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

