Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
Porsche Experience Center Atlanta opening new track in April
The Porsche Experience Center Atlanta will expand its footprint by opening a second driver development track, officials ...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 9 – Jan. 15
Turn your day off into a day on with our list of events to get into leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday on Jan. 15 and the holiday celebrating his life's work of civil rights on Jan. 16. We have insight on how you can become one with nature, enrich your homeschooled child's mind, hit the ice on skates with some hot cocoa or learn about the history of our country.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
fox5atlanta.com
Stealing airport luggage is a federal crime
ATLANTA - Baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is designed to be a self-contained section enclosed by a four-foot railing. So, if someone takes an unusual route attempting to leave the space, officers may see that. That is exactly how they caught one thief trying to make off with...
Home prices stall out as sales plummet 37%
The weight of higher mortgage rates continued to drag the housing market earthward in December, with metro Atlanta home ...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
fox5atlanta.com
Bulldogs fans pack airport heading to LA for National Championship
LOS ANGELES, Ga. - Amid the hustle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, red and black seemed to be the color of the day as Georgia Bulldog fans packed up and flew out to cheer on their team in Los Angeles. "Go Dawgs and let's go take this one back...
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
suwaneemagazine.com
A Tale of Two Cities
Two Cities Pizza Co. brings New York-style thin crust and Chicago deep dish pizzas to Suwanee. There’s perhaps no food more universally loved than pizza. There’s also probably no food debate more heated here in the States than which style of pizza reigns supreme: New York-style thin crust or Chicago deep dish. Lucky for us, we can have the best of both worlds under one roof at one of Suwanee’s newest restaurants, Two Cities Pizza Co. Combining their entrepreneurial spirit and love of food, longtime friends Zach Greves and Sean Spurlock opened the original Two Cities location in the suburbs of Cincinnati in 2016. The restaurant has received a number of accolades since opening, including a spot on Yelp’s List of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021. Just a few months after opening, the restaurant was even voted the best pizza in the Queen City — no small feat for a pizza joint located in the ’burbs. While the food is exceptional, Greves and Spurlock put just as much thought and care into the design and overall atmosphere of the restaurant itself.
More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising alarms about costs and quality
Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They...
Gov. Kemp says he plans to find new tailgate location for UGA game following stadium restriction
LOS ANGELES — Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday that he and his family arrived in Los Angeles and is looking for a place to tailgate ahead of Monday’s big game. On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating would not be allowed in its parking lot before the Georgia Bulldogs national championship against TCU.
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 9, 2023
ATLANTA - Pre-game partying at the College Football Hall of Fame:. In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a big football game happening tonight. Really big. Our defending national champs — the Georgia Bulldogs — will take on the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Los Angeles. And as you can imagine, the excitement level around the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is at an 11 out of 10!
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys apartments in southwest Atlanta
Residents at these apartment units on Mount Zion Road in southwest Atlanta have no choice but to start over. Authorities say the fire disintegrated the top floor units, and water used to douse the flames ruined the ones on the bottom.
Atlanta faces late-week severe weather threat as potent storm brings rain, snow to eastern US
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potent late-week storm that is expected to bring a threat of severe thunderstorms to the South as heavy rain and some snow spread up the East Coast.
getnews.info
Experience Peripheral Nerve Pain Relief with Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC
Quality and compassionate care led by Dr. Sherra Conde DC, BC. Many people often overlook the health symptoms that they experience, believing that it will go away on its own. But when these conditions become more persistent and painful, it might be a result of undiagnosed progressive form of peripheral neuropathy. In these instances, it would be best to seek the help of an experienced neuropathy specialist. Fortunately, those who are living in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, have access to Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC, (GND) one of the best when it comes to natural treatments to reverse neuropathy called The Reverse Effect(TM).
