Two Cities Pizza Co. brings New York-style thin crust and Chicago deep dish pizzas to Suwanee. There’s perhaps no food more universally loved than pizza. There’s also probably no food debate more heated here in the States than which style of pizza reigns supreme: New York-style thin crust or Chicago deep dish. Lucky for us, we can have the best of both worlds under one roof at one of Suwanee’s newest restaurants, Two Cities Pizza Co. Combining their entrepreneurial spirit and love of food, longtime friends Zach Greves and Sean Spurlock opened the original Two Cities location in the suburbs of Cincinnati in 2016. The restaurant has received a number of accolades since opening, including a spot on Yelp’s List of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021. Just a few months after opening, the restaurant was even voted the best pizza in the Queen City — no small feat for a pizza joint located in the ’burbs. While the food is exceptional, Greves and Spurlock put just as much thought and care into the design and overall atmosphere of the restaurant itself.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO