Saints Injury Roundup: Maye, Ramczyk, Johnson Among Those Upgraded Thursday

Only two players did not practice for the Saints on Thursday, as they continue preparations for their regular season finale against the Panthers.

The second injury report of the week is out for the Saints, as they have concluded their Thursday practice. New Orleans saw several upgrades today, with the biggest being Marcus Maye being a limited participant. Here's how things shake out going into Friday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Paulson Adebo (hamstring), Andrus Peat (ankle)

LIMITED: Justin Evans (shoulder), James Hurst (foot), Taysom Hill (back), Ty Summer (oblique), Juwan Johnson (quadricep), Marcus Maye (shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (hip/rest)

FULL: Chase Hansen (knee)

Dwayne Washington (illness) was placed on injured reserve, as he's been dealing with cluster headaches. Ryan Ramczyk was actually a late add to the Wednesday report, officially not practicing. As we said yesterday, Paulson Adebo is not expected to play due to the hamstring injury, which would mean Alontae Taylor would get the start on Sunday against the Panthers opposite of Marshon Lattimore.

We'll get one last practice look at the Saints this season as they gear up for their season finale at home.

It goes without saying, but perhaps the best news of today is hearing the updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The output of support for him has been extremely encouraging to see. We wish nothing but the best for him.

