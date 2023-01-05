ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

mynews13.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has brought back the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, its Florida resident-only admission deal. Disney brings back Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for 2023. The Florida resident-only offer is valid for park visits Mondays through Fridays through April 27. A two-day ticket costts $175;...
FLORIDA STATE
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing

Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
wdwinfo.com

Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
FLORIDA STATE
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Florida Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando

Being the largest mall in Florida and one of the largest in the country, if you want to go shopping in Orlando you should go to The Florida Mall. It is one of the best malls in Orlando, being the one with the most options for shopping with more than 200 stores. Added to this are entertainment venues and dozens of dining options. Florida Mall is a place that you should definitely visit if you are a shopping lover. There is no other place with more stores in Orlando Floridaand among its hundreds of options you can visit the famous American Girl doll store (which also has a themed restaurant) and renowned fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Michael Kors or Abercrombie & Fitch. Nor can you miss visiting its department stores as well as Banana Republic, the Spanish brand Mango or the Dick's sports store, among others.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

Okay, we get it — going to Disney World can get expensive. There are all kinds of costs to consider: transportation, accommodations, food, etc. But you also have to consider the cost of tickets, and with surge pricing being a thing now, that can get even MORE expensive. However, if you’re a Florida resident, there’s a NEW way to save on Disney World tickets right now!
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend

Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL

Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
HOMOSASSA, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

9 hurt in Orlando crash

A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Disney World Brings Back Popular Attraction

Walt Disney World's Epcot in Orlando for years featured very few rides for guests to experience, while the resort's other parks -- Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom have offered a lot more both slow-moving and thrill rides for visitors.
ORLANDO, FL

