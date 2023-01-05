Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
My Disney Marathon Experience 2023, How to Overcome ObstaclesFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Disney World brings back Florida resident ticket deal
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has brought back the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, its Florida resident-only admission deal. Disney brings back Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for 2023. The Florida resident-only offer is valid for park visits Mondays through Fridays through April 27. A two-day ticket costts $175;...
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
villages-news.com
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
wdwinfo.com
Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10
Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
Daytona Boat Show cruises into central Florida next week
DAYTONA, Fla. — Anchors will be aweigh as the Marine Industry of Central Florida hosts the Daytona Boat Show next week. Boat fans can see a variety of boats at the Daytona International Speedway from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15. The three-day event will feature jet boats, surf boats...
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
Happening this week: Orlando Health to hold 2 hiring events
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a healthcare-related job, you might consider making some room on your calendar this week. Orlando Health announced it will hold job fairs at two of its hospitals Jan. 10 and 11. The first will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m....
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holidays have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to do around Central Florida this weekend. Here are the top 9 events in the area this weekend. Three Kings Celebration at SeaWorld. The Three Kings Celebration at...
tourcounsel.com
The Florida Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando
Being the largest mall in Florida and one of the largest in the country, if you want to go shopping in Orlando you should go to The Florida Mall. It is one of the best malls in Orlando, being the one with the most options for shopping with more than 200 stores. Added to this are entertainment venues and dozens of dining options. Florida Mall is a place that you should definitely visit if you are a shopping lover. There is no other place with more stores in Orlando Floridaand among its hundreds of options you can visit the famous American Girl doll store (which also has a themed restaurant) and renowned fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Michael Kors or Abercrombie & Fitch. Nor can you miss visiting its department stores as well as Banana Republic, the Spanish brand Mango or the Dick's sports store, among others.
disneybymark.com
Florida Residents! You Can Save BIG on Disney World Tickets
Okay, we get it — going to Disney World can get expensive. There are all kinds of costs to consider: transportation, accommodations, food, etc. But you also have to consider the cost of tickets, and with surge pricing being a thing now, that can get even MORE expensive. However, if you’re a Florida resident, there’s a NEW way to save on Disney World tickets right now!
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL
Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Disney World Brings Back Popular Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot in Orlando for years featured very few rides for guests to experience, while the resort's other parks -- Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom have offered a lot more both slow-moving and thrill rides for visitors.
Comments / 0