Phoenix, AZ

Woman speaks out after being shot five times, once in head

By Luzdelia Caballero
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dkzmd_0k4pUTUg00

A miraculous recovery. A woman shot five times in broad daylight is alive to tell it.

This happened on November 16, 2022, near 1-17, and Anthem Way just after 8 a.m.

Jennifer was in the ICU at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center for 18 days, following the traumatic shooting.

She tells us she doesn’t remember it at all.

We’re keeping the family’s last name out for safety reasons.

“I feel extremely lucky to be alive,” said Jennifer.

Lucky to be alive and thankful she doesn’t remember what happened.

“I mean the first thing I think I remember is kind of coming to and hearing them talk about someone being shot, and I was like, who got shot? And they’re like, you did,” she added.

Jennifer tells us she was in her car waiting for her son to get out of occupational therapy.

First responders explaining what happened next…

“This guy walks up, and he shot five times into the van. Hit me twice in the arm. Twice in the chest, and once in the head, and he walked off and shot himself,” Jennifer told ABC15.

She says she has no idea who this man is.

“My worst scarring is on my arm. This one is an entrance wound and then it came out on the side. And this one just skimmed through,” Jennifer said as she showed our team the scars on her body.

Jennifer still has two bullets in her chest and one in her head and based on medical advice they aren't being removed (for now).

“I said goodbye to my wife that day. She was in rough shape. You know, bandages and still dry blood everywhere,” said Jennifer’s husband Kenneth.

Kenneth tells ABC15 he’s thankful his wife is still here.

“Unfortunately, my wife was at the wrong place at the wrong time. She’s a miracle. She’s absolutely a miracle,” he added.

Jennifer is walking and talking through her recovery.

The family has an online fundraiser to help with medical expenses, as she still has a long road ahead.

“I’m very grateful. I mean, I can’t say enough for the trauma doctors and the neuro-doctors at HonorHealth that day,” Jennifer told ABC15.

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix police asking whether they knew of a motive.

They say it’s still an ongoing investigation and are looking into whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

Comments / 9

Sherry Pacino
4d ago

Praise Jesus she made it through! Also, she was very fortunate to be at one of the BEST hospitals in Phoenix. They also saved my life there!

Reply
6
 

