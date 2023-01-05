ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

The Best King Cakes In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Girl Scout cookie season has arrived

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new year doesn’t just return King Cakes to our diets but also signals the return of Girl Scout cookie season. With a tradition of cookie sales dating all the way back to 1917, the Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for the first half of their sale beginning today, Jan. 6, and running through Feb. 9.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Iconic Places In Lake Charles That Are Something Different

Over the last few decades, the landscape and shopping scene in SWLA has changed. In our case, Mother Nature has had a lot to do with local merchants and storefronts relocating or shutting down for good. Hurricane Laura devastated many iconic stores and businesses in Lake Charles. Since the 2020 storm, some longstanding storefronts and shops have rebuilt while others have closed forever.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show Coming To Lake Charles In January

It's that time again for you to get ready to get prepared and enjoy the great outdoors of Southwest Louisiana also known as Sportsman's Paradise. The 2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show will be in Lake Charles from January 13th through January 15th, 2023 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The show will be huge with a great selection of boats, sporting goods, kayaks, and RVs for you to browse and choose from.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Food Network Star Aarón Sánchez to Open Restaurant in Lake Charles

Residents and visitors to the Lake City will soon have a new restaurant to enjoy by this summer. It's not just any restaurant either, we're talking about the famous Johnny Sánchez Restaurant from New Orleans! TV personality/author Chef Aarón Sánchez is the owner of Johnny Sánchez and he is bringing his popular NOLA eatery to L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Insane Sausages Opening A Second Location In Sulphur, Louisiana

Locally owned and operated Insane Sausages has announced that they plan on opening up a second location in Southwest Louisiana. Insane Sausage's current location is on Highway 109 in Vinton, Louisiana but they are now expanding and opening up a second location in Sulphur, Louisiana. The new location will be...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023. James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse. Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned. The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year. The dispute over insurance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
OAKDALE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
