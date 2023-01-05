In South Florida, it’s not unusual to walk out of a restaurant and see a car worth six figures parked outside. The area has a long history as a hotspot for rare, luxury and vintage automobiles, and this month, car enthusiasts can look forward to the Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance, one of Miami’s premier events. Held at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa on Sunday, January 15, the gathering is a lively garden party of sorts — with a collection of rare and unique cars on display, of course.

