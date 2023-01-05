LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO