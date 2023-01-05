ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins

Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
8newsnow.com

Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge

Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
sancerresatsunset.com

Day Trips from Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:17 p.m.

-Another round of moisture pushing through the region with snow expected in the Sierra and White Mountains. A winter storm warning will go into effect for this from 4am Monday to 10pm Tuesday. Estimated snow levels at 6,000 to 8,000 may see 8-14 inches for the Sierra and White Mountains may see the same.
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers...
8newsnow.com

Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday

Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-missing-woman-last-seen-tuesday/. Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-missing-woman-last-seen-tuesday/. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land...
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, …. After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in...
8newsnow.com

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition …. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. How AEDs can save a life during cardiac arrest. In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now...
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE …. Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and...
KTNV

Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
8newsnow.com

Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms

A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, …. A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Adderall shortage impacting valley...
