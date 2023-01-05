Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
8newsnow.com
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
sancerresatsunset.com
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:17 p.m.
-Another round of moisture pushing through the region with snow expected in the Sierra and White Mountains. A winter storm warning will go into effect for this from 4am Monday to 10pm Tuesday. Estimated snow levels at 6,000 to 8,000 may see 8-14 inches for the Sierra and White Mountains may see the same.
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers...
Local wins Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5M at Flamingo
A Las Vegas valley local hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5 million at the Flamingo, the Strip casino posted Sunday on Twitter.
8newsnow.com
Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday
Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-missing-woman-last-seen-tuesday/. Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-missing-woman-last-seen-tuesday/. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, …. After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in...
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition …. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. How AEDs can save a life during cardiac arrest. In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now...
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
8newsnow.com
Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide
Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE …. Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and...
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike …. Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a...
KTNV
Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"
8newsnow.com
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley on Saturday morning, a small plane was struck by a sport utility vehicle and three people were injured, Nevada State Police said. After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, …. After safely making an emergency landing...
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
8newsnow.com
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, …. A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Adderall shortage impacting valley...
Comments / 0