ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Loses Wide Receivers Coach Brennan Marion to UNLV

The Texas Longhorns are losing their wide receiver coach Brennan Marion to UNLV. Marion was hired by coach Steve Sarkisian from Pitt following the 2021 season, where Marion coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Brennan Marion has been the target of several teams in the off-season as the Longhorns have...
AUSTIN, TX
vucommodores.com

Lovely Start in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt defeated 4 of 5 opponents and ended the first day of the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic in second place as it resumed tournament play after the winter break. McKendree is the first-day leader. The Commodores defeated Spalding, 11th-ranked Maryville, ninth-ranked Louisiana Tech...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawkeyesports.com

GymHawks Post Second Highest Season Opening Score in Program History at Super 16

LAS VEGAS – The 18th-ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team opened its season with a 196.225 score to take second place in the third session at The Super 16 Presented by Ozone on Saturday afternoon inside the Orleans Arena. 196.225 is the second-highest season opener score in program history (196.450 at No. 11 Minnesota in 2021).
IOWA CITY, IA
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins

Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

These US cities are ‘lightning capitals,’ report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon. The analysis...
FOUR CORNERS, FL
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 9, 2023

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 9, 2023 11:18 p.m. ‘She was the light for all of us,’ Desert Oasis High …. Ashari Hughes was remembered by many in the Las Vegas sports community for her athletic ability on Monday. Woman found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ after …. A woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. ‘She was the light for all of us,’ Desert Oasis High …. Ashari Hughes was remembered by many in the Las Vegas sports community for her athletic ability on Monday. Woman found dead with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD

A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support …. A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy