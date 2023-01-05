Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Loses Wide Receivers Coach Brennan Marion to UNLV
The Texas Longhorns are losing their wide receiver coach Brennan Marion to UNLV. Marion was hired by coach Steve Sarkisian from Pitt following the 2021 season, where Marion coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Brennan Marion has been the target of several teams in the off-season as the Longhorns have...
vucommodores.com
Lovely Start in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt defeated 4 of 5 opponents and ended the first day of the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic in second place as it resumed tournament play after the winter break. McKendree is the first-day leader. The Commodores defeated Spalding, 11th-ranked Maryville, ninth-ranked Louisiana Tech...
hawkeyesports.com
GymHawks Post Second Highest Season Opening Score in Program History at Super 16
LAS VEGAS – The 18th-ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team opened its season with a 196.225 score to take second place in the third session at The Super 16 Presented by Ozone on Saturday afternoon inside the Orleans Arena. 196.225 is the second-highest season opener score in program history (196.450 at No. 11 Minnesota in 2021).
8newsnow.com
Vigils scheduled for Las Vegas teen who died after collapsing during flag football game
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vigils and a balloon release are scheduled over the next few days to celebrate the life of Ashari Hughes who died after she collapsed last week during a flag football game. The 16-year-old collapsed Thursday evening after suffering a medical emergency on the field at...
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Local wins Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5M at Flamingo
A Las Vegas valley local hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5 million at the Flamingo, the Strip casino posted Sunday on Twitter.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
Las Vegas's Frankensons Pizzeria Saw Business Skyrocket Thanks to a Food Critic TikToker
Whether we want to admit it or not, TikTok is an almighty app, one that houses users whose undeniable influence can make or break a business. Thankfully, said influencers often use their powers for good, lifting up small businesses when they need it most. Article continues below advertisement. See, Las...
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
8newsnow.com
These US cities are ‘lightning capitals,’ report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon. The analysis...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ fights rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) “Baby Incredible Hulk” will need breathing tube for the rest of his life. A Las Vegas Valley family is showing FOX5 how they care for their baby who has a rare genetic disorder. “Niko has a deletion of his 5q31.3 chromosome. The doctors only...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 9, 2023
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 9, 2023 11:18 p.m. ‘She was the light for all of us,’ Desert Oasis High …. Ashari Hughes was remembered by many in the Las Vegas sports community for her athletic ability on Monday. Woman found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ after …. A woman...
8newsnow.com
Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m.
Nate’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. ‘She was the light for all of us,’ Desert Oasis High …. Ashari Hughes was remembered by many in the Las Vegas sports community for her athletic ability on Monday. Woman found dead with...
8newsnow.com
Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD
A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support …. A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
