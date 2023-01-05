ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

GF Business News: concerts…coffee & recalls

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The Labor Department reports applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 31 fell by 19,000 to 204,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
Hot 97-5

MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement

A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks PD investigating body found

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered near Red River High School. Officers were called out the the southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPD investigating parking lot death

Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
KNOX News Radio

North Dakota sweeps Lidenwood

After falling behind by a pair of goals early, UND (9-8-4) rallied from behind for the second straight night. Junior defenseman Tyler Kleven scored twice, including the game-winning goal, to cap off the first sweep for the hosts since the opening weekend against Holy Cross back in October. Mark Senden...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy