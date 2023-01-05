ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Tyler Bertuzzi injury update will hype Red Wings fans amid recent slump

The Detroit Red Wings have some bright spots on their team, but they need a spark any way they can get it. That spark may come in the form of a returning star. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the Red Wings lineup on Tuesday when the team plays the Winnipeg Jets, as confirmed by head coach […] The post Tyler Bertuzzi injury update will hype Red Wings fans amid recent slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs

The New York Giants will have a rematch coming up in the NFL playoffs, as they will square off with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. It was mere weeks ago that the Giants came away with a 27-24 road loss to the Vikings. A combined 28 points were scored in the fourth […] The post Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dan Campbell’s rallying cry that fueled Lions’ knockout blow vs Packers

The Detroit Lions are not going to the NFL playoffs, but that did not stop Dan Campbell and his team from having all the motivation in the world to defeat the Green Bay Packers. For Campbell, beating the Packers and dragging Green Bay by its feet away from a playoff seat was going to be […] The post Dan Campbell’s rallying cry that fueled Lions’ knockout blow vs Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Josh Jacobs gets real about future after Las Vegas’ disastrous 2022 NFL season

Josh Jacobs was one of the few bright spots on a massively disappointing Las Vegas Raiders team in the 2022 NFL season. Jacobs, on many occasions, looked like the only one capable of leading the Raiders on the field, but he could potentially be taking his talents somewhere else. However, Josh Jacobs, who is about […] The post Josh Jacobs gets real about future after Las Vegas’ disastrous 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ official Eagles injury status for Week 18 vs Giants, revealed

Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the New York Giants, per Jeff McLane. The star QB has missed the past two games due to injury. He was listed as questionable prior to this update. The Eagles have fallen to 13-3 amid his absence, losing their past two games in a […] The post Jalen Hurts’ official Eagles injury status for Week 18 vs Giants, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin transferred to hospital in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning to Buffalo after being discharged from the University of Cincinnati hospital on Monday. Hamlin will head to another hospital in Buffalo where he’ll continue to undergo treatment and be monitored following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday night in Week 17 against the Bengals. Via Ian Rapoport, […] The post Damar Hamlin transferred to hospital in Buffalo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo injury update will worry Heat fans

Bam Adebayo had one of his most forgettable performances of the season on Sunday as he saw the Miami Heat suffer a 102-101 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo finished with just 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. This obviously wasn’t the Bam Adebayo that the Heat needed against the mighty Nets.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Angels land former Rays fan-favorite in free agency

After entertaining fans with his crazy on-field antics, outfielder Brett Phillips has agreed to a major league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are hoping Phillips brings much more than funny moments to Los Angeles and are looking for him to fill a supplementary role in their outfield.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
