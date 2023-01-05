Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Tyler Bertuzzi injury update will hype Red Wings fans amid recent slump
The Detroit Red Wings have some bright spots on their team, but they need a spark any way they can get it. That spark may come in the form of a returning star. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the Red Wings lineup on Tuesday when the team plays the Winnipeg Jets, as confirmed by head coach […] The post Tyler Bertuzzi injury update will hype Red Wings fans amid recent slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Why the Steelers are jumping for joy after Bears get No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets. While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy
Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.
Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs
The New York Giants will have a rematch coming up in the NFL playoffs, as they will square off with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. It was mere weeks ago that the Giants came away with a 27-24 road loss to the Vikings. A combined 28 points were scored in the fourth […] The post Giants HC Brian Daboll gets real on facing Vikings in wild-card round of NFC playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell’s rallying cry that fueled Lions’ knockout blow vs Packers
The Detroit Lions are not going to the NFL playoffs, but that did not stop Dan Campbell and his team from having all the motivation in the world to defeat the Green Bay Packers. For Campbell, beating the Packers and dragging Green Bay by its feet away from a playoff seat was going to be […] The post Dan Campbell’s rallying cry that fueled Lions’ knockout blow vs Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings
Saquon Barkley is ready for the playoffs. The New York Giants running back made that abundantly clear as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the postseason. On Twitter, Barkley let everyone know that he is prepared to step on the big stage despite the...
Josh Jacobs gets real about future after Las Vegas’ disastrous 2022 NFL season
Josh Jacobs was one of the few bright spots on a massively disappointing Las Vegas Raiders team in the 2022 NFL season. Jacobs, on many occasions, looked like the only one capable of leading the Raiders on the field, but he could potentially be taking his talents somewhere else. However, Josh Jacobs, who is about […] The post Josh Jacobs gets real about future after Las Vegas’ disastrous 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ official Eagles injury status for Week 18 vs Giants, revealed
Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the New York Giants, per Jeff McLane. The star QB has missed the past two games due to injury. He was listed as questionable prior to this update. The Eagles have fallen to 13-3 amid his absence, losing their past two games in a […] The post Jalen Hurts’ official Eagles injury status for Week 18 vs Giants, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold predictions for Vikings in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Bears
With a 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the third spot. The Wild Card round kickoff time has been determined, and they will host the New York Giants there. That said, let’s look at our Vikings 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
Damar Hamlin transferred to hospital in Buffalo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning to Buffalo after being discharged from the University of Cincinnati hospital on Monday. Hamlin will head to another hospital in Buffalo where he’ll continue to undergo treatment and be monitored following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday night in Week 17 against the Bengals. Via Ian Rapoport, […] The post Damar Hamlin transferred to hospital in Buffalo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lauri Markkanen doesn’t hold back on Bulls revenge game
Lauri Markkanen has emerged as a star with the Utah Jazz. With Utah set to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Markkanen got brutally honest on facing his old team, per K.C. Johnson. “Of course, it’s always extra motivation to come here,” Markkanen said of playing against the Bulls...
Bam Adebayo injury update will worry Heat fans
Bam Adebayo had one of his most forgettable performances of the season on Sunday as he saw the Miami Heat suffer a 102-101 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo finished with just 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. This obviously wasn’t the Bam Adebayo that the Heat needed against the mighty Nets.
Angels land former Rays fan-favorite in free agency
After entertaining fans with his crazy on-field antics, outfielder Brett Phillips has agreed to a major league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are hoping Phillips brings much more than funny moments to Los Angeles and are looking for him to fill a supplementary role in their outfield.
