Will Anderson on Alabama in 2023: ‘I’ll be holding them accountable’
One of the favorite stories Nick Saban loves to tell features Julio Jones visiting an Alabama practice long after entering the NFL and telling a then-current player, “That ain’t the way we do it here.”. Saban uses the story as an example of how his players through 16...
Why Nick Saban doesn’t like to watch football games for fun
Nick Saban rarely misses a national championship game. Even with the Crimson Tide falling short of the playoff, Alabama’s head coach is in Los Angeles as part of the ESPN broadcasts ahead of Georgia vs. TCU. It’s familiar territory after he made similar broadcast appearances in for the 2014...
Fans react to Nick Saban on ‘GameDay’ set for CFP national championship with humor, fatigue, spite
Alabama may not be playing in the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night, but that didn’t stop coach Nick Saban from being on hand. Saban joined the set of “College GameDay” ahead of No. 1 Georgia’s showdown with No. 3 TCU. Social media had mixed...
Yardbarker
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Barrett Jones on shoving AJ McCarron in BCS title game 10 years ago: ‘It was not a big deal’
Barrett Jones and AJ McCarron shared multiple national championships in their time as Alabama football teammates, but one tense moment they shared on the biggest stage still stands out to Alabama fans even a decade later. Almost exactly 10 years ago, on Jan. 7, 2013, their competitive fire boiled over...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s early enrollees arrive to campus
Alabama football’s early enrollees will move in this week and begin their journeys at the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide is expected to see 25 of its 28 2023 signees early enroll. A few of them posted to Twitter after they arrived this weekend. Each Alabama early enrollee...
tdalabamamag.com
How Alabama commits performed in the All-American Bowl
Multiple Alabama signees put up great performances in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Keon Keeley finished the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Keeley displayed a good motor throughout the game by consistently showing great effort when going after the opposing quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder puts pressure on opposing offensive linemen with his combination of speed and power.
Scarbinsky: Final Four team? Yeah, Alabama basketball is that good.
This is an opinion column. Alabama has never been to the Final Four, but if I may be so bold, never ends in April. On the first day of April, to be precise, they will play the national semifinals in Houston, and this is no April Fools’ joke. I believe with every fiber of my being and every fiber of Wimp’s amazing technicolor plaid coats that the Crimson Tide will be in the house. On the floor. Where they have never been before.
Nate Oats quotes Saban after Tide football coach had front-row view of UK pounding
Nick Saban knows his way around the Coleman Coliseum hardwood. Before his hip replacement, his noontime basketball league was legendary among the Crimson Tide football staff. But Saturday, he was in the cavernous coliseum as a spectator. Seated in the front row on the baseline near Alabama’s bench, Saban and...
Alabama Moves Up in AP Poll
The Alabama men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll, receiving 1,288 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky 78-52. Houston is back at the top of the rankings, followed by Kansas at No. 2, Purdue at No. 3,...
Alabama Women's Basketball Blows Out Auburn 88-57
Every player scored for the Crimson Tide, led by Brittany Davis' 24 points.
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy has double career game
In the final game of a lost season, the Denver Broncos might have found something for 2023. In the offseason, the Broncos made a big trade to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and installed in an offensive-minded head coach by hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
