Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town. Lambertville is connected to Bucks County by the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, where locals and...
Weyerbacher is ready for grand reopening, and bringing back this beer early in 2023
Weyerbacher Brewing Co. on South Side Easton is back to brewing beer, and preparing for its grand reopening later this month. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano, of Palmer Township, closed on the purchase of the craft beer stalwart on Oct. 3, following the brewery’s second bankruptcy case in three years.
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Check your lottery tickets. $100K winner sold in Nazareth area.
A Nazareth area Wawa store sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket ahead of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. Four tickets with $100,000 prizes sold for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing matched these numbers drawn: 00025471, 00309235, 00365799, and 00437676. The regional winning ticket was sold at Wawa, 3820 Easton Nazareth Highway, in Lower Nazareth Township. The other three locations were in Lebanon; Cambria; and Clearfield counties.
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this month
A popular family-owned restaurant is opening a new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the popular family-owned Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new location in Emmaus.
New Bethany receiving millions for housing. Casey calls Bethlehem model for U.S.
Bethlehem’s proposed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending plan should be the model for cities across the country, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said during a visit to the city Friday. Pennsylvania’s senior senator appeared at Bethlehem City Hall Friday morning with Mayor J. William Reynolds and New Bethany Ministries...
Catalytic converter thieves hit fleet of Amazon delivery trucks in Warren County
Police are looking for thieves they say stole catalytic converters from a fleet of Amazon delivery trucks in Warren County over the weekend. Hackettstown police said 18 catalytic converters were cut off the vehicles between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday while the trucks were parked on Willow Grove Street.
Owners of a new cryotherapy business in Lopatcong embrace the cold
It’s almost like the fountain of youth, said Anthony Gabriel. He, along with partner Brandon Delgado, celebrated the grand opening Saturday of their new cryotherapy business outside Phillipsburg, Sub-Zero Cryotherapy & Recovery on 406 Route 57 in Lopatcong Township, which will offers full-body and localized treatments to clients. “It...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
Northampton wrestling edges Easton on criteria in instant classic
Northampton senior Joe Doumat is only in his second season of wrestling. You can forgive him if he sometimes forgets all of the technicalities of the sport. Moments after helping the Konkrete Kids defeat Easton 29-28 on criteria with a win at 215 pounds, Doumat briefly made the mistake of referring to the match as a tie.
Easton police seek owner of injured puppy struck by car
Easton police are seeking the owner of a puppy found injured last week after being struck by a car. Officers responded around 8 p.m. this past Friday to the 700 block of Philadelphia Road. The animal was found bleeding and taken to Harmony Animal Hospital for treatment of severe injuries, police said.
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Northampton County Council elects 1st Black president, Warren names woman commissioner director
Northampton, Lehigh and Warren counties have selected their leaders to guide their representative governments in 2023, a year of significant firsts that include Northampton County Council’s first Black president and the Warren County Board of County Commissioners’ first woman director. Here are the results of this year’s county-level...
