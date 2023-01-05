ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

jerseydigs.com

125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Check your lottery tickets. $100K winner sold in Nazareth area.

A Nazareth area Wawa store sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket ahead of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. Four tickets with $100,000 prizes sold for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing matched these numbers drawn: 00025471, 00309235, 00365799, and 00437676. The regional winning ticket was sold at Wawa, 3820 Easton Nazareth Highway, in Lower Nazareth Township. The other three locations were in Lebanon; Cambria; and Clearfield counties.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County Council elects 1st Black president, Warren names woman commissioner director

Northampton, Lehigh and Warren counties have selected their leaders to guide their representative governments in 2023, a year of significant firsts that include Northampton County Council’s first Black president and the Warren County Board of County Commissioners’ first woman director. Here are the results of this year’s county-level...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

