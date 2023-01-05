Read full article on original website
Jake Paul, Meek Mill, Ryan Garcia & More React To Gervonta Davis Scoring A TKO Win Against Héctor Luis García
Dmitry Bivol may have been awarded “Fighter of the Year” honors from most publications in 2022, but Héctor Luis García was a close second-place finisher. Last year, the Dominican fighter not only upset previously undefeated prospect Chris Colbert, but he also grabbed the WBA Super Featherweight Championship from Roger Gutiérrez. In 2023, Garcia had plans to take his upset-minded ways to the next level against WBA “Regular” Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
The 13th Round: Three Major Takeaways From Gervonta Davis-Héctor Luis García
In today’s era of boxing, major fights typically don’t take place in January. This year, things are a bit different. After a solid year of boxing that failed to deliver a few of the bigger fights that many fans hoped for, 2023 is off to a hot start thanks Gervonta “Tank” Davis. For the first time in more than five years, the Baltimore, Maryland native and Showtime brought pay-per-view boxing back to the nation’s capital. Not only did Davis make the drive from Baltimore to Washington, D.C., but Showtime Sports also brought along Jaron “Boots” Ennis, “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Brandun Lee. With all of the champions, contenders and prospects on the bill, there was no chance that this event would not deliver. By the end of the night, fans were treated to an upset, an unexpected finish and a showstopping fight that didn’t even take place in the ring.
Vito Mielnicki Jr. Rocks Omar Rosales En Route To Fourth Round Stoppage
At the moment, Jermell Charlo sits atop the super welterweight division with all four belts and an undetermined date set with Tim Tsyzu. Not far off, the likes of Sebastian Fundora, Tony Harrison, Erickson Lubin and others fight for a shot at the division’s king. A bit further down, a young fighter is rising through the ranks en route to a potential shot at the title in the future. Hailing from Roseland, New Jersey, his name is Vito Mielnicki Jr.
Eimantas Stanionis Sidelined Due To Emergency Appendectomy Surgery
The welterweight division is one of the most glamorous divisions in all of boxing. Over the years, it has produced stars like Ray Robinson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Sugar Ray Leonard. Today, it boasts top fighters like Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. and Keith Thurman. Right behind them, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. are moving up the ranks.
Roiman Villa Hands ‘Speedy’ Rashidi Ellis First Loss
Showtime may have set up shop in the nation’s capital this weekend, but the New England region was well represented throughout the main card. Leading the way, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade earned a unanimous decision victory against Maryland’s own Demond Nicholson in his super middleweight debut. Then, the heir apparent to the region, “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, made his way to the ring for a 12-round battle with Roiman Villa. While Ellis was heavily favored, Villa posed a tough test with heavy hands and a 96% knockout percentage.
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Stops Héctor Luis García To Maintain Undefeated Record
Tonight, the city of Washington, D.C. celebrated as Showtime Sports brought primetime pay-per-view boxing back to the nation’s capital. Throughout the day, fighters who grew up in the area like Demond Nicholson, Travon Marshall and Keeshawn Williams fought. Not to mention, former world champion Lamont Peterson came out of retirement for the event. With all of that said, the crowd’s attention was fixated on one man in particular — Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Boasting a record of 27-0 with 25 knockouts to go along with multiple world titles, the Baltimore, Maryland native has built up a massive fanbase. In fact, Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Lil’ Baby, Bradley Beal and Meek Mill came out to see him fight. When the opening bell rang, Davis and his opponent, WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis Garcia, were left standing in the center of the ring with the same goal. Win!
