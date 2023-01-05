In today’s era of boxing, major fights typically don’t take place in January. This year, things are a bit different. After a solid year of boxing that failed to deliver a few of the bigger fights that many fans hoped for, 2023 is off to a hot start thanks Gervonta “Tank” Davis. For the first time in more than five years, the Baltimore, Maryland native and Showtime brought pay-per-view boxing back to the nation’s capital. Not only did Davis make the drive from Baltimore to Washington, D.C., but Showtime Sports also brought along Jaron “Boots” Ennis, “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Brandun Lee. With all of the champions, contenders and prospects on the bill, there was no chance that this event would not deliver. By the end of the night, fans were treated to an upset, an unexpected finish and a showstopping fight that didn’t even take place in the ring.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO