Not often do teams win back-to-back national titles in college football. Georgia football is built just slightly different, however. The Bulldogs beat Alabama for a national title last season and all they did was turn around to reel off 14 straight games to start the 2022 season and then beat TCU in the national championship, 65-7. Sure, most of us probably expected that Georgia was going to handle TCU, but we didn’t think that the Bulldogs would beat a 13-1 Big 12 runner-up by 58 points to win it all.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO