Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
Yakima Pub Has a Taste of St. Louis with Toasted Ravioli
I love to travel and, even more-so, I love to try regional foods. These are foods you don't know of, haven't heard of or typically are aware of outside of any specific region. For instance, most people outside of Yakima or maybe eastern Washington have never heard of cheese zombies or fry bread. I know; shocking.
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising
Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?
Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Yakima
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think
In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]. Another year has come and gone and it is time once again to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH. Food Drive Begins. This is the 20th year of the Lee Padgett Food Drive....
nbcrightnow.com
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
FOX 11 and 41
“Avatar” star gets trained by man with Yakima Roots
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima native, Joshua Murillo, signed on almost 5-years-ago to help one of the main characters stay in shape for the long anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Murillo talks about his family and how his father, David Murillo, always emphasized the importance of exercise...
FOX 11 and 41
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Yakima’s Popular Event, Roots & Vines Festival, Is Closing for Good
I honestly need to stay off Facebook. Though I love to celebrate my friend's new relationship statuses, see some random quote my mom finds or see my friends who apparently uploaded 89 photos because they went to Applebees, I saw that the Roots & Vines Festival is canceling for a number of reasons.
Help Man’s Best Friend! Yakima Humane Society Food, Toy & Supply Drive
Now the holiday season is over, many think the giving season is over too. You know, it’s not! The Yakima Humane Society is just one of those organizations that could use your help! Especially for a place that does so much for so many and asks so little. They...
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
Yakima Man, No Baking Experience, Doesn’t Burn House Down!
So, I don’t claim to be a chef. In fact, although I claim to be a “jack of all trades, master of none”, I pretty much draw the line at anything that’s not a Bar-B-Que. or tacos. Because to quote the Robot Chicken caricature of former president George W. Bush, “Tacos rule!” My mother-in-law’s birthday was this weekend, and my wife promised her homemade cupcakes. So what happened when Wifey got stuck working late? I donned her apron and got to work! (IF this article does well enough, my next one will include a picture of me in her apron… and maybe a wig).
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0