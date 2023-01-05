ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Pub Has a Taste of St. Louis with Toasted Ravioli

I love to travel and, even more-so, I love to try regional foods. These are foods you don't know of, haven't heard of or typically are aware of outside of any specific region. For instance, most people outside of Yakima or maybe eastern Washington have never heard of cheese zombies or fry bread. I know; shocking.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
WENATCHEE, WA
94.5 KATS

How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising

Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?

Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
YAKIMA, WA
Highest-paying management jobs in Yakima

Highest-paying management jobs in Yakima

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think

In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

“Avatar” star gets trained by man with Yakima Roots

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima native, Joshua Murillo, signed on almost 5-years-ago to help one of the main characters stay in shape for the long anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Murillo talks about his family and how his father, David Murillo, always emphasized the importance of exercise...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed

SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
SELAH, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Man, No Baking Experience, Doesn’t Burn House Down!

So, I don’t claim to be a chef. In fact, although I claim to be a “jack of all trades, master of none”, I pretty much draw the line at anything that’s not a Bar-B-Que. or tacos. Because to quote the Robot Chicken caricature of former president George W. Bush, “Tacos rule!” My mother-in-law’s birthday was this weekend, and my wife promised her homemade cupcakes. So what happened when Wifey got stuck working late? I donned her apron and got to work! (IF this article does well enough, my next one will include a picture of me in her apron… and maybe a wig).
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
