KPCW

Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?

Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Outdoor retailer makes its big return to Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
99.9 KEKB

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

How these elite dancers train for dazzling ballet performances

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — First introduced to our community nearly three years ago, Central Utah Ballet has since grown to become one of the state’s leading names for its world-class programs. Brought to life by founder Jennie Creer-King, the academy focuses on syllabus-based classical ballet...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
chainstoreage.com

Stitch Fix CEO out; announces layoffs

Stitch Fix is looking for a new chief executive. Elizabeth Spaulding has stepped down as CEO and board member of the nearly 13-year old subscription-based, online service which sells personalized boxes of clothing. The company also let go 20% of its salaried employees and is closing its distribution center in Salt Lake City.
ABC 4

Search and Rescue Teams Had A Busy Weekend

EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam Footage Shows Off-duty SLCPD Officer …. ABC4 obtained bodycam footage of the officer who responded to the scene where an off-duty Salt Lake City Police Department officer allegedly hit a man with his car while under the influence. Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead …. A...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

