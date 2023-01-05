Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
SLC will continue to be hub for Delta for another 20 years; airline to offer free Wi-Fi
SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Airlines and Salt Lake City International Airport will be partners for at least the next 20 years. The two sides agreed on a contract extension that will keep Salt Lake City as a major hub for the airline through 2044. There is also an...
kslnewsradio.com
Outdoor retailer makes its big return to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
bitcoinist.com
Walmart offers drone delivery at two Utah locations
The national retail corporation Walmart has brought drone delivery to two locations in Utah -- Herriman and Lindon.
kjzz.com
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
Cotopaxi CEO, Davis Smith, steps down to serve in Brazil
Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith is stepping down as CEO and appointing former Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang in his place, according to a press release.
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
Opinion: More housing comes at a cost — and not just in dollars
Housing developments need to have enough space for parks and lawns. They also need adequate room for safety requirements. Read more here.
ABC 4
Transform a Grocery Store Cake into a Customized Birthday Creation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Mother-daughter duo, Rose Storey Usenova and Lola joined us on the show to celebrate Lola’s 3rd birthday. And what better way to celebrate than with a delicious, customized cake?. If you don’t have the time or resources to order a...
kjzz.com
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
ABC 4
How these elite dancers train for dazzling ballet performances
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — First introduced to our community nearly three years ago, Central Utah Ballet has since grown to become one of the state’s leading names for its world-class programs. Brought to life by founder Jennie Creer-King, the academy focuses on syllabus-based classical ballet...
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
chainstoreage.com
Stitch Fix CEO out; announces layoffs
Stitch Fix is looking for a new chief executive. Elizabeth Spaulding has stepped down as CEO and board member of the nearly 13-year old subscription-based, online service which sells personalized boxes of clothing. The company also let go 20% of its salaried employees and is closing its distribution center in Salt Lake City.
ABC 4
Search and Rescue Teams Had A Busy Weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam Footage Shows Off-duty SLCPD Officer …. ABC4 obtained bodycam footage of the officer who responded to the scene where an off-duty Salt Lake City Police Department officer allegedly hit a man with his car while under the influence. Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead …. A...
