Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
China's COVID wave may spur US supply woes
The nation's healthcare industry and medical supply chain are closely watching potential repercussions from a suspected COVID-19 surge in China, NBC News reported Jan. 8. In a parallel to medical supply issues in 2020, suppliers are now less reliant on products made in China, but amid uncertainties about the country's situation, White House officials and medical companies said they're looking for early signs of supply disruptions. None have been noted so far.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
beckershospitalreview.com
XBB.1.5 likely resistant to Evusheld, FDA says
Evusheld, the only COVID-19 preexposure prophylaxis treatment with emergency use authorization, may not be effective against subvariant XBB.1.5, which makes up nearly 3 in 10 cases, the FDA said Jan. 6. The agency is waiting on more data but said it "does not anticipate that Evusheld will neutralize XBB.1.5." The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Labor shortages inhibiting hospital economic growth: Report
Economic activity, driven mainly by greater inpatient volumes linked to the tripledemic of RSV, flu and COVID-19, grew in December for the 31st straight month in the hospital subsector, the Institute for Supply Management said Jan. 9. The Hospital PMI, a composite performance index, registered 57 percent in December compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical groups push back on instant test result rules
The American Medical Association and other groups are pushing back on the instant test results rules, saying they can harm the physician-patient relationship and have unintended consequences, Politico reported Jan. 9. The Department of Health and Human services proposed the rule in 2019. The regulation didn't go into effect until...
beckershospitalreview.com
Every rural hospital closure in the COVID-19 era, by state
Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are on the ropes financially, largely due not to fiscal mismanagement but inadequate reimbursements, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Many of them are rural hospitals whose closures don't usually make the headlines, but that doesn't mean they're expendable. Rural...
beckershospitalreview.com
Remote work likely to stick, even in economic slowdown
Employees enjoyed a more flexible, comfortable workplace without having to commute to the office at the pandemic's height. Now, they are fighting to keep remote work an option — and some employers are reeling back their hesitancy, The New York Times reported Jan. 7. Executives have expressed concerns about...
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health's response to current drug shortages
With multiple retail pharmacies short on medicine cabinet staples amid a rise in flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases, St. Louis-based SSM Health's pharmacy leader told the Wisconsin State Journal some drug shortage tips. Here are three things to know, according to Ariel Thurmer, PharmD, SSM Health's clinical manager of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacist compounds medicines in wake of Tylenol shortages
An Iowa pharmacy is relying on "old school" methods to provide liquid forms of common medications to children, ABC affiliate KCCI reported Jan. 8. Leslie Herron, a pharmacist and the owner of Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel, is compounding acetaminophen to fight Tylenol shortages. The FDA defines compounding as the process of combining, mixing or altering ingredients to create medication for an individual patient. People see pharmacists for this process.
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna expects vaccine sales to plummet 72.8% in 2023 + 4 updates
Moderna's revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine is expected to drop 72.8 percent, from $18.4 billion to a minimum of $5 billion, from 2022 to 2023's annual sales, the company said Jan. 9. Here are four other recent updates from the vaccine-maker:. 1. The company has 48 programs in development, including...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical group unveils new guidelines for treating childhood obesity: 1 major change
The American Academy of Pediatrics has published new guidance on the treatment of obesity in children ages 2 and older, its first update on the topic in 15 years. The new recommendations were published Jan. 9 in the February edition of Pediatrics. For the first time, the AAP includes recommendations...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health tech firm Cue Health to lay off 388 employees
At-home diagnostics company Cue Health is laying off 388 employees, or about 26 percent of its workforce, to adjust to changing economic conditions, the firm said in an SEC filing. The termination dates are expected to take place in March, the Jan. 5 filing states. In June, the company parted...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cooper University Health Care gets another credit rating upgrade
Moody's Investors Service has raised Cooper University Health Care's revenue bond ratings from "Baa1" to "A3" less than five weeks after S&P Global Ratings increased the health system's credit rating. Moody's said it expects Cooper's operating margins will be maintained through execution of its performance improvement plan and strong growth...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 top issues for healthcare executives in 2023, per PwC
Health systems across the U.S. must rethink their strategies to remain competitive amid workforce and financial challenges, according to a report released Jan. 5 by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Here are six issues for executives at these organizations that are critical to doing so, per the report:. 1. Confronting affordability and disrupting costs....
beckershospitalreview.com
Virgin Pulse names former CVS leader chief medical officer
Virgin Pulse, the digital health arm of conglomerate Virgin Group, named former CVS Health leader Jeffrey Jacques, MD, as its chief medical officer. Prior to his new role, Dr. Jacques spent more than a decade in leadership roles at CVS Health, during which he founded a CVS company designed to support the parents of children born prematurely.
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Eric Topol: 'XBB.1.5 is no slouch'
The emergence of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. to reinvest in new vaccines, therapeutics and surveillance efforts, Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, wrote in a Jan. 8 op-ed for The Washington Post.
beckershospitalreview.com
The tripledemic, post-holidays: Where things stand
Heading into the second week of the new year, experts have their eye on COVID-19 as respiratory syncytial virus and the flu continue to recede. "We're seeing sustained increases of COVID-19 infections across the nation," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NPR in a Jan. 6 interview. "COVID-19 is the thing that concerns us most as we look at the days and weeks ahead."
Uniper CEO to resign due to government takeover
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach plans to resign this year due to the nationalisation of the embattled utility by the German government, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
As the Cuban exodus continues, Biden adjusts immigration policy
For almost six years the US embassy in Havana has lain silent in the withering Caribbean sun. Tiles have fallen from its facade, the fence has rusted and the awning of the consular section has been shredded in the fierce winds off the Florida Straits. Last year, though, a new...
Comments / 0