Heading into the second week of the new year, experts have their eye on COVID-19 as respiratory syncytial virus and the flu continue to recede. "We're seeing sustained increases of COVID-19 infections across the nation," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NPR in a Jan. 6 interview. "COVID-19 is the thing that concerns us most as we look at the days and weeks ahead."

