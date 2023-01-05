Read full article on original website
Related
Major food brands are adding sesame to items in ‘shortcut’ after FDA declares the seed a ‘major allergen’
Sesame has just been named the ninth major allergen in the U.S. by the FDA — but some companies have created a “workaround” that allows them to avoid removing sesame from their products. The tiny seeds can cause a big reaction in some people who are highly allergic, according to experts. Whether it’s sesame seeds on a bagel or sesame flour in baked goods, allergist and immunologist, Dr. Purvi Parikh shared with Fox News Digital that sesame as an ingredient can be life-threatening to some. “It’s in so many foods,” said New York-based Parikh. “It’s often a subtle allergen that many people may not realize, but it can...
beckershospitalreview.com
XBB.1.5 likely resistant to Evusheld, FDA says
Evusheld, the only COVID-19 preexposure prophylaxis treatment with emergency use authorization, may not be effective against subvariant XBB.1.5, which makes up nearly 3 in 10 cases, the FDA said Jan. 6. The agency is waiting on more data but said it "does not anticipate that Evusheld will neutralize XBB.1.5." The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical groups push back on instant test result rules
The American Medical Association and other groups are pushing back on the instant test results rules, saying they can harm the physician-patient relationship and have unintended consequences, Politico reported Jan. 9. The Department of Health and Human services proposed the rule in 2019. The regulation didn't go into effect until...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacist compounds medicines in wake of Tylenol shortages
An Iowa pharmacy is relying on "old school" methods to provide liquid forms of common medications to children, ABC affiliate KCCI reported Jan. 8. Leslie Herron, a pharmacist and the owner of Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel, is compounding acetaminophen to fight Tylenol shortages. The FDA defines compounding as the process of combining, mixing or altering ingredients to create medication for an individual patient. People see pharmacists for this process.
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
Nishad Singh is trying to cut a deal for limited immunity in exchange for information about his former roommate's political donations, according to a Bloomberg report.
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health's response to current drug shortages
With multiple retail pharmacies short on medicine cabinet staples amid a rise in flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases, St. Louis-based SSM Health's pharmacy leader told the Wisconsin State Journal some drug shortage tips. Here are three things to know, according to Ariel Thurmer, PharmD, SSM Health's clinical manager of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health tech firm Cue Health to lay off 388 employees
At-home diagnostics company Cue Health is laying off 388 employees, or about 26 percent of its workforce, to adjust to changing economic conditions, the firm said in an SEC filing. The termination dates are expected to take place in March, the Jan. 5 filing states. In June, the company parted...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS funds 200 physician residency spots
CMS is funding the creation of 200 new residency spots at 100 U.S. teaching hospitals located in underserved communities. The goal is to help bolster the healthcare workforce in these areas and increase patients' access to care, the agency said Jan. 9. CMS awarded the Medicare-funded direct graduate medical education...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cybersecurity
Greg Garcia, executive director of cybersecurity at the Health Sector Coordinating Council, said that regulatory policy moves by the federal government could encourage healthcare organizations to invest in cybersecurity, BankInfoSecurity reported Jan. 6. "We've had a number of consultations with the Department of Health and Human Services about how we...
beckershospitalreview.com
Carbon Health lays off more than 200 employees
Primary care disruptor Carbon Health has laid off more than 200 employees, CEO Eren Bali wrote on Twitter. The company is rolling back its public health, remote patient monitoring, hardware and chronic care programs to focus on primary and urgent care, Mr. Bali said in the Jan. 6 post. "We're...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical group unveils new guidelines for treating childhood obesity: 1 major change
The American Academy of Pediatrics has published new guidance on the treatment of obesity in children ages 2 and older, its first update on the topic in 15 years. The new recommendations were published Jan. 9 in the February edition of Pediatrics. For the first time, the AAP includes recommendations...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems see internal staffing agencies as path to solving labor challenges
Hospitals and health systems have navigated through various challenges throughout the pandemic, but staffing is expected to remain top of the agenda for hospital executives over the coming years. Maintaining adequate staffing in key patient areas such as nursing, ancillary services and clinics continues to challenge hospitals and health systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC chief details plan to overhaul agency: Bloomberg
In the wake of criticism over its "delayed and inconsistent response" to COVID-19, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, is moving forward with a new initiative — the CDC Moving Forward project — that will overhaul "top-to-bottom" the fundamental workings of the agency, according to Bloomberg. Dr. Walensky, who...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 top issues for healthcare executives in 2023, per PwC
Health systems across the U.S. must rethink their strategies to remain competitive amid workforce and financial challenges, according to a report released Jan. 5 by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Here are six issues for executives at these organizations that are critical to doing so, per the report:. 1. Confronting affordability and disrupting costs....
beckershospitalreview.com
Every rural hospital closure in the COVID-19 era, by state
Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are on the ropes financially, largely due not to fiscal mismanagement but inadequate reimbursements, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Many of them are rural hospitals whose closures don't usually make the headlines, but that doesn't mean they're expendable. Rural...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rite Aid CEO abruptly exits
Rite Aid named a former Humana executive as its interim CEO Jan. 9, effective immediately, upon the departure of Heyward Donigan as president and CEO. In addition to exiting the president and CEO role, Ms. Donigan also departed as a member of its board. She was named to the top role of 2,257-store Rite Aid in Aug. 2019.
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna expects vaccine sales to plummet 72.8% in 2023 + 4 updates
Moderna's revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine is expected to drop 72.8 percent, from $18.4 billion to a minimum of $5 billion, from 2022 to 2023's annual sales, the company said Jan. 9. Here are four other recent updates from the vaccine-maker:. 1. The company has 48 programs in development, including...
beckershospitalreview.com
Labor shortages inhibiting hospital economic growth: Report
Economic activity, driven mainly by greater inpatient volumes linked to the tripledemic of RSV, flu and COVID-19, grew in December for the 31st straight month in the hospital subsector, the Institute for Supply Management said Jan. 9. The Hospital PMI, a composite performance index, registered 57 percent in December compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Joint Commission adds New York hospital CEO to board
The Joint Commission has named three new members to its board of commissioners, including Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital. Ms. Fox has served as CEO since 2015 and was elected by The Joint Commission's corporate member, the American Hospital Association. The accrediting organization also added...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Florida Healthcare names Dr. Kevin Klauer new chief medical officer for 2 hospitals
Kevin Klauer, DO, has been appointed chief medical officer for two HCA hospitals — HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, according to ocala-news.com. As CMO, Dr. Klauer will also oversee three freestanding emergency rooms, an imaging center, a wound care center and HCA Florida Ocala...
Comments / 0