Texas football added its second defensive back via of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 9 with the former Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon committing to head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon. Catalon committed to Texas via a post on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 9 after a successful trip to Austin last weekend.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO