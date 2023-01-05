ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting Texas football’s next transfer addition after S Jalen Catalon

Texas football added its second defensive back via of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 9 with the former Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon committing to head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon. Catalon committed to Texas via a post on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 9 after a successful trip to Austin last weekend.
