crawfordcountynow.com
New management at ‘The Hub’ excited for 2023 events
CRESTLINE—The Hub at Village Square in Crestline is under new management by mother and daughter team Bethany and Braeden Rachel. Braeden has grown familiar in the community as one of the operators of Local Tracks on N. Seltzer St. for the past two years. The Rachels say that over the past few years, “we have fallen in love with the village of Crestline.”
crawfordcountynow.com
Shirley Statham
Shirley Statham went home to her Lord January 2, 2023. She was born August 14, 1939 in Fresno, California to Edgar and Bernice (Shrum) Statham. Her parents and brother Doug and granddaughter Amber preceded her and were there to meet her. Shirley’s children survive, Melodie (Dan) Williamson, Sheri (Tim Weigle) Fortney and David (Ruby) Grau.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational
The 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational was held over the weekend at Mansfield Senior's Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
crawfordcountynow.com
Ava LaNee’ Frankart
Ava LaNee’ Frankart, 3, of Republic, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Ava was born July 22, 2019, in Shelby, to Brandon and Sherry (Dawson) Frankart and they reside in Republic. Other survivors include her brother, Dawson Frankart of Republic, maternal grandmother, Dee Dee Dawson...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Senior alumna pens biography on John Wilkes Booth
MANSFIELD — Kati Magda doesn't remember when or how she became obsessed with Abraham Lincoln, but her fascination with America's 16th president was far from a childhood phase. She owns three bookcases of Lincoln biographies. She has posters of him hanging on her walls. She has his signature tattooed...
Cedar Point is expanding popular Winter Chill Out event, adding lottery for tickets
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point is adding a day to its popular Winter Chill Out event, and instituting a new lottery system to distribute tickets. The event, which is a fundraiser for A Kid Again charity, takes place every February and typically sells out shortly after tickets go on sale.
crawfordcountynow.com
Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor
Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor, 78, formerly of Galion passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on February 19, 1944 in Newcomb, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Nettie Louden. Gearlene married Glenn Saylor on July 23, 1983 and he preceded her in death after 28 years on April 15, 2012.
crawfordcountynow.com
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr. age 83 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939 in Little Sandusky to the late Stanton and Ida (Garver) Swihart Sr. He married Deanna Hannibal on June 15, 1968, and she survives him....
crawfordcountynow.com
Roger D. Miller
Roger D. Miller age 59 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. He was born May 16, 1963 in Vanceburg, KY to the late Harold and Evelyn (Zornes) Miller. He married Tracey Hannum on Mar. 23, 1985, she survives him in Upper Sandusky. Mr. Miller is also survived by his children Nicole (Mathew) Lyons, Galion, Matthew Miller, Upper Sandusky, Zachary Miller, Bucyrus and Jacob Miller, Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Grace, Troy, Callie, Gabe, Isabela, Mackenzie, Adalyn, a brother Rodney (Penny) Miller, Nevada, a sister Vicky Foley, FL, sister-in-law Vicky Hannum, Forest, a niece Tiffany (David) Neal, Mt. Gilead and many more nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law Terry Foley and a nephew Jonny Miller.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
crawfordcountynow.com
Wynford shooting drops Buckeye Central
NEW WASHINGTON — According to Wynford coach Mike Smith, his Royals have played just twice in the last 18 days. A little rust may have been an issue for his team heading into its Saturday night battle at Buckeye Central. “We just haven’t had that much time off,” Smith...
crawfordcountynow.com
Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career
BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
huroninsider.com
Firelands Regional Medical Center announces their first baby of 2023
SANDUSKY – Firelands Regional Medical Center has announced the first baby to arrive at the hospital in 2023. The newborn’s first name is Kaius, and he was born to Joshua and Amber this week.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
huroninsider.com
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Major Kroger update as grocery chain adds popular restaurants to food halls at its stores
KROGER has announced a major change to its stores as popular restaurants are added to its food halls. The Mix Food Halls have launched in certain Kroger stores with more planned openings this year. The tech-forward food halls are opening at certain Kroger locations in Ohio this month. The food...
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week
Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
