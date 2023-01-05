ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

New management at ‘The Hub’ excited for 2023 events

CRESTLINE—The Hub at Village Square in Crestline is under new management by mother and daughter team Bethany and Braeden Rachel. Braeden has grown familiar in the community as one of the operators of Local Tracks on N. Seltzer St. for the past two years. The Rachels say that over the past few years, “we have fallen in love with the village of Crestline.”
Shirley Statham

Shirley Statham went home to her Lord January 2, 2023. She was born August 14, 1939 in Fresno, California to Edgar and Bernice (Shrum) Statham. Her parents and brother Doug and granddaughter Amber preceded her and were there to meet her. Shirley’s children survive, Melodie (Dan) Williamson, Sheri (Tim Weigle) Fortney and David (Ruby) Grau.
Ava LaNee’ Frankart

Ava LaNee’ Frankart, 3, of Republic, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Ava was born July 22, 2019, in Shelby, to Brandon and Sherry (Dawson) Frankart and they reside in Republic. Other survivors include her brother, Dawson Frankart of Republic, maternal grandmother, Dee Dee Dawson...
Mansfield Senior alumna pens biography on John Wilkes Booth

MANSFIELD — Kati Magda doesn't remember when or how she became obsessed with Abraham Lincoln, but her fascination with America's 16th president was far from a childhood phase. She owns three bookcases of Lincoln biographies. She has posters of him hanging on her walls. She has his signature tattooed...
Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor

Gearlene “Gerry” Saylor, 78, formerly of Galion passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on February 19, 1944 in Newcomb, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Nettie Louden. Gearlene married Glenn Saylor on July 23, 1983 and he preceded her in death after 28 years on April 15, 2012.
Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr

Stanton C. “Buzz” Swihart Jr. age 83 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939 in Little Sandusky to the late Stanton and Ida (Garver) Swihart Sr. He married Deanna Hannibal on June 15, 1968, and she survives him....
Roger D. Miller

Roger D. Miller age 59 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. He was born May 16, 1963 in Vanceburg, KY to the late Harold and Evelyn (Zornes) Miller. He married Tracey Hannum on Mar. 23, 1985, she survives him in Upper Sandusky. Mr. Miller is also survived by his children Nicole (Mathew) Lyons, Galion, Matthew Miller, Upper Sandusky, Zachary Miller, Bucyrus and Jacob Miller, Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Grace, Troy, Callie, Gabe, Isabela, Mackenzie, Adalyn, a brother Rodney (Penny) Miller, Nevada, a sister Vicky Foley, FL, sister-in-law Vicky Hannum, Forest, a niece Tiffany (David) Neal, Mt. Gilead and many more nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law Terry Foley and a nephew Jonny Miller.
Kristen Walters

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
Wynford shooting drops Buckeye Central

NEW WASHINGTON — According to Wynford coach Mike Smith, his Royals have played just twice in the last 18 days. A little rust may have been an issue for his team heading into its Saturday night battle at Buckeye Central. “We just haven’t had that much time off,” Smith...
Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career

BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
