The Lions knew that their playoff hopes were extinguished before their game kicked off in Green Bay on Sunday night, but they didn’t play like it. After trailing 9-6 at halftime, the Lions drove for a pair of Jamaal Williams touchdown runs and rookie safety Kerby Joseph picked off Aaron Rodgers in the final minutes to allow the Lions to run out the clock on a 20-16 win. That result knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs and it allowed the Lions to finish the season on an 8-2 run after opening with a 1-6 record.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO