San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
The Comeback

Baker Mayfield reveals bold future plans

It’s certainly been an up-and-down season for Baker Mayfield this year. After struggling with the Carolina Panthers, the team unceremoniously released him midway through the season and he was ultimately claimed by the Los Angeles Rams and quickly earned the team’s starting spot after a dominant debut with the team. Mayfield may have struggled in Read more... The post Baker Mayfield reveals bold future plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
NBC Sports

Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans

Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports

Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports

Latest update on Celtics guard Marcus Smart's knee injury

The Boston Celtics were forced to finish Saturday night's road game against the San Antonio Spurs without their starting point guard Marcus Smart. Smart appeared to bump knees with Spurs forward Zach Collins in the third quarter and walked gingerly to the locker room. He did not return, but the Celtics prevailed in a 121-116 victory. Smart finished with five points, four assists, two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have had some legendary battles with LeBron James over the years, but that has not stopped Draymond Green from consistently sharing high praise for the Lakers star. In his first podcast episode after a long break, Green made sure to share some more praise for James, and this time it came in the form of a hot take.
NBC Sports

Steph upgraded to probable for Warriors-Suns showdown

Steph Curry and the Warriors were hopeful he would make his return to the lineup against the Spurs on Friday in San Antonio, but that timeline has been pushed up by a few days. The Warriors on Monday upgraded Curry to probable for the final game of their eight-game homestand...
