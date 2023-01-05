Read full article on original website
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch
Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
Apple Reportedly Set to Announce ‘Reality Pro' VR Headset This Spring and Will Ship It in the Fall
Apple will launch a long-awaited mixed reality headset in the spring, and ship the product by fall 2023, Bloomberg reported recently. The report follows analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's call last week that software and hardware issues had forced Apple to delay shipment of the product to the second half of the year.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Lululemon, Duck Creek, Mastercard, Uber and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Lululemon — Shares of the Canadian apparel company fell more than 10% after Lululemon lowered its gross margin guidance for the fourth quarter. The "athleisure" chain raised its net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and now expects growth of 25% or more, year over year.
Disney CEO Bob Iger tells staff to return to office four days a week
Disney’s boss has told employees who are working from home to return to the office four days a week from the start of March, according to reports. Bob Iger, the chief executive, said hybrid workers will be asked to treat “Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays”, according to an email seen by CNBC, which first reported the news.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% and the...
Microsoft is reportedly in talks to pump in $10 billion into OpenAI — the owner of ChatGPT — valuing the company at $29 billion
Microsoft is negotiating to receive 75% of OpenAI's profits until it gets it recovers its investment, after which it would own 49% of the startup.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like WESCO Very Much
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rite Aid Corp: "We don't want Rite Aid. Why don't we buy CVS?" ADMA Biologics Inc: "It's a great spec, but it is...
