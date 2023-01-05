ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Disney CEO Bob Iger tells staff to return to office four days a week

Disney’s boss has told employees who are working from home to return to the office four days a week from the start of March, according to reports. Bob Iger, the chief executive, said hybrid workers will be asked to treat “Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays”, according to an email seen by CNBC, which first reported the news.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% and the...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like WESCO Very Much

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rite Aid Corp: "We don't want Rite Aid. Why don't we buy CVS?" ADMA Biologics Inc: "It's a great spec, but it is...
