ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marshall Ramsey: King Kong Wins

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpAzk_0k4pRFCh00

If you come for the King, you best not miss.

Marshall Ramsey

Marshall Ramsey, a nationally recognized editorial cartoonist, shares his cartoons and travels the state as Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large. He’s also host of a weekly statewide radio program and a television program on Mississippi Public Broadcasting and is the author of several books. Marshall is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 2019 recipient of the University of Tennessee Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Chapel Hart honored at Mississippi State Capitol

Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During season 17 of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

With No Burn Center Left In Mississippi, UMMC Faces Questions About Past Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Moments after a patient arrived at his burn center, Dr. William Lineaweaver was on the clock. “They come in on a helicopter, and we settle them into an ICU bed,” he said. “We start by going through the airway, checking the cardiovascular status, ensuring the intubation tube is in the right place.”
JACKSON, MS
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit

It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippian becomes first in state to referee for FIFA

JACKSON, Miss. — For the first time, a Mississippi woman is a referee for FIFA professional soccer matches. Alyssa Nichols played soccer for Murrah High School and would eventually referee at the Southwest Jackson Futbol Club. "When I started refereeing at 17, I didn't even know this existed. Once...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
MERIDIAN, MS
WKRN

2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, …. Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March. Strengthening school security. 2 arrested, others sought in connection...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time

January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy