Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Netflix's 2022 Darling The Sea Beast is Getting a Sequel
Netflix’s most high-profile animated movie of 2022 was perhaps understandably Pinocchio, but the streamer did release some other pretty solid animated features and shows throughout last year. One of those was The Sea Beast, a fun throwback CG film about sailors hunting down giant underwater creatures, and a film that we called one of the year’s best animated outings. Good news: we’re getting another one.
Gizmodo
Yee-Haw, the Guardians of the Galaxy are Going Space Western
Whenever a new Marvel movie is on the horizon, you can expect the comic book counterpart of a few characters to undergo a massive new status quo or start showing up in more comics as a guest character. (Sometimes both.) So it goes with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri’s run on the cosmic group of a-holes came to a close in 2021, but as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters in May, the comic book Guardians are coming out of retirement for some new adventures.
Gizmodo
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
As a huge fan of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I just kind of assumed all of the supporting Spider-people from the first movie would be back. We know about the big three (Miles, Peter, Gwen) for sure, but Spider-Han, Peni, and Noir? They have to be in there too, right? Well, maybe not.
Gizmodo
Dwayne Johnson Faces a Black Adam Rockening
There’s nothing quite so wild as Hollywood drama, and Dwayne Johnson’s crash and burn with Black Adam isn’t so much a superhero smash as a superhero flop. From middling box office numbers to defensive claims about said box office numbers, to assurances from new DC maestro James Gunn that Black Adam’s not dead, just on ice... there’s really nothing more that could surprise us.
Gizmodo
Of Course Netflix Is Bringing Wednesday Back for Season 2
The Addams Family always has two snaps and now we know Tim Burton’s Wednesday will have two seasons, at least. Netflix just officially announced that the smash streaming series will be back for season two, with star Jenna Ortega returning. “It’s been incredible to create a show that has...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
M3GAN's Allison Williams Just Straight Up Admitted Being A Nepo Baby Isn't Fair, And Her Comments Are Worth Reading
Allison Williams doesn’t shy away from her true feelings surrounding the "Nepo Baby" conversation.
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Creators Reveal How Long the Series Will Go
Unlike other shows of similar scope and pedigree, HBO’s upcoming video game-inspired series The Last of Us will not overstay its welcome. Speaking at a recent press day, show creators, writers, and producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted) revealed that the show, which debuts January 15, is highly unlikely to go longer than three seasons.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Dracula’ Star Bela Lugosi Fought the Russians Along the Eastern Front During World War I
While the majority know Bela Lugosi for his portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s novel, few are aware of his service with the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The famed actor spoke little of this time in his life, but did reveal a few tidbits to his co-stars over the years.
Gizmodo
The Sick Trailer Makes the Early Pandemic Even Scarier
Feel like reliving those oh-so-memorable days of spring 2020, when we all thought the world was potentially about to end, The Stand-style? No? Then maybe you ought to give Sick a miss, a new film from the horror factory Blumhouse, although it might be a shame—this first trailer makes it look like a hell of a horror film.
Ronzoni is no longer making its beloved tiny pastina pasta and fans are really not OK: 'What am I supposed to do without the lil stars'
Pastina enthusiasts are eulogizing the pasta on social media and creating petitions to bring it back. On eBay, boxes are selling for more than $60.
‘Fosse/Verdon’ Inspired Steven Spielberg to Cast Michelle Williams in ‘The Fabelmans’
A lead role in a new Steven Spielberg movie is always going to be a coveted job in Hollywood. But the casting process for his latest work, “The Fabelmans,” was a particularly high stakes affair, given that the legendary director was looking for actors to embody his own family in the most personal film of his career. A new story in the New York Times sheds light on the events that led Spielberg to cast Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, a thinly-veiled version of his mother. The three-time Oscar winner, who previously praised Williams’ work in “Blue Valentine,” said that he...
The Verge
Warner Bros. Discovery says it’s done killing shows and movies just for tax write-offs
Just last month, Warner Bros. Discovery followed up on its decision to cancel Westworld by full-on yanking the show from HBO Max — a drastic, money-saving decision that was yet another part of CEO David Zaslav’s grand plan to get the company back in the black. Now, though, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels says the entertainment conglomerate is getting ready to shift gears and put more of its energies into creating new things rather than tearing apart what already exists.
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterImagine Dragons Rocks CES in Dolby AtmosLeVar...
Gizmodo
The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations
The new year is here, ushering in centennial milestones for Disney Studios and Warner Bros. that will be celebrated with big events. At Disney Parks, Disney100 kicks off with a new World of Color highlighting its 100-year legacy, plus a new ride. Warner Bros brings back Bugs Bunny at the Symphony and premieres The Batman with a live orchestra.
Gizmodo
Fire Emblem Engage's Intro is Already the Year's Cheesiest Anime OP
If you watch anime, you’re used to intros that alternate between being deeply emotional and serious or cheesy and silly as all hell. Sometimes it’s neither of those and is purely running off of good vibes. (Usually this is after the show in question hits a new arc.) Video games don’t always get flashy intros, and it’s a shame that’s the case. Because after watching the intro for Fire Emblem Engage, that kind of cheese is something games could stand to have more of.
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
Harry Potter’s Dudley Actor Explains How His Experience Working On The Franchise Was ‘Unique’ Compared To His Co-Stars
Harry Melling, who played the cousin to Harry Potter in the beloved fantasy franchise, shares what it was like for him on set.
Watch the Weeknd’s New Video for “Is There Someone Else?”
The Weeknd has shared the video for his Dawn FM track “Is There Someone Else?” The clip features the singer as both a masked, jealous voyeur and the guy she told him not to worry about. Check out the Cliqua-directed clip below. Dawn FM was released one year...
Comments / 0