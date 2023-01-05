Whenever a new Marvel movie is on the horizon, you can expect the comic book counterpart of a few characters to undergo a massive new status quo or start showing up in more comics as a guest character. (Sometimes both.) So it goes with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri’s run on the cosmic group of a-holes came to a close in 2021, but as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters in May, the comic book Guardians are coming out of retirement for some new adventures.

1 DAY AGO