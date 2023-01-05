ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years for role in 2020 Halloween murder

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXM6s_0k4pR6LP00

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning to 20 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

On Oct. 31, 2020, the defendant, 23-year-old Odell Malik Wilkins shot 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent in the vicinity of Bickford and Alice Avenues in Buffalo.

Kent later died from his injuries.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree on Oct. 11, 2022.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen shot in overnight shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges

A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Warrant Friday

An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on an active arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court immediately after he was issued charges out of Olean City Court. He was transferred to...
OLEAN, NY
Shore News Network

Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who was convicted of manslaughter after a plea arrangement for a murder he committed on Halloween in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, the defendant, Odell Maik “Leek” Williams shot and killed the victim, 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent, in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue . Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony) on October 11, 2022. The post Halloween killer gets 20 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

18-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Ellicott Shooting

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man during an incident in the Town of Ellicott late Friday night. Ellicott Town Police say Tucker Richard has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting at 2256 Willard Street Extension. Chautauqua County dispatchers received a 911 call at about 10:00 PM for a report of a gunshot victim at the residence. Ellicott Police and Jamestown Police responded and found the victim, 57-year-old Scott Blake, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, Ellicott Police detectives, and members of the Chautauqua County Forensic Identification Team secured the scene and obtained a search warrant. Once completed, Richard was arrested and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment.
ELLICOTT, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men shot on Kensington Avenue on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years

Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy