Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years for role in 2020 Halloween murder

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning to 20 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

On Oct. 31, 2020, the defendant, 23-year-old Odell Malik Wilkins shot 22-year-old Patrick C. Kent in the vicinity of Bickford and Alice Avenues in Buffalo.

Kent later died from his injuries.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree on Oct. 11, 2022.