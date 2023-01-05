ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

City leaders of Green Bay, Fox Cities, Fond du Lac seek Amtrak connection

By Alice Reid
 4 days ago
City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh have expressed interest to federal leaders for an Amtrak extension.

“Our region stands to benefit from this Amtrak connection,” said Mayor Eric Genrich of Green Bay. “Strengthening our ties among the communities of the New North should be a priority for us, and transportation is a key component of this effort.”

Mayor Genrich has advocated for an Amtrak stop in Green Bay in the past.

According to a joint statement from city leaders, as part of Amtrak’s ConnectUS plan, this corridor extension would connect Green Bay and the greater Fox Valley to Amtrak’s Hiawatha line, which runs from Milwaukee to Chicago. Amtrak proposes three daily round trips from Green Bay to Chicago with an initial trip time of 4 hours and 20 minutes. An initial trip time for Green Bay to Milwaukee is estimated to take just under 3 hours.

“Extension of Amtrak service through the Fox Cities might provide another great transportation option for our residents,” said Mayor Jake Woodford of Appleton. “Having access to rail transportation could also help our region compete for talent in an incredibly tight labor market.”

In the proposed Amtrak extension, four new stations in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay and Oshkosh would appear in the extended route.

The city leaders expressed interest to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program . The Corridor ID program is the first initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law a.k.a. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

