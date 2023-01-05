Petersburg man heartbroken after dog shot: 'Like a family member getting shot'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Farid Rashid knew something was wrong just after 9:30 on Wednesday night when he heard two gunshots.

As he turned on the front porch light and opened the door, he discovered what had tragically happened.

"My dog was running back on the porch and the blow was leaking and had a wound in its side," Rashid said. "I feel a deep, deep emptiness in my heart. It's like a family member getting shot."

Police and Petersburg Animal Control were called to respond to the scene and found the injured year-and-a-half-old pitbull terrier mix.

WTVR

"We noticed there was a gunshot wound to the abdomen, appeared to have gone in one side and exited the other," Jenny Smith with Petersburg Animal Care & Control said.

Neighbors, who asked not to be identified, also said they heard two gunshots.

"I don't like the idea that they shot the dog. That's animal cruelty," one neighbor said.

"I would never thought anybody would do anything like that to a dog," another neighbor said.

Rashid believes that he may have an answer as to what happened.

"I'm assuming that what happened is that she may have ran towards somebody and scared somebody that did the two shootings," Rashid said.

Just hours after the shooting, her red leash still lay on the sidewalk.

WTVR

Petersburg Police and Animal Control are back at the crime scene, looking for evidence, clues or anything else that would help them solve this case.

"Also looking for video from Ring Cameras, home cameras, any type of surveillance cameras that may be in the area," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

For the first time in history, Petersburg Police are using grant money to help offset the dog's medical expenses, which include surgery.

"With the help of Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), we were able to secure a Tommie Grant Fund," Christian said.

"I say to the shooter, I am very apologetic that one of my pets caused you to feel like you had to use lethal force on her. That is highly unfortunate and I don't blame you," Rashid said.

In surgery on Wednesday afternoon, it was found that the dog has severe internal injuries and has a 50-50 chance of survival.

Petersburg Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.