Green Bay firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice in East River

Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a 46-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected of beating a 39-year-old Fond du Lac woman during a domestic violence incident in the city early Saturday morning. After fleeing from her apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street the woman showed up in the after-hours lobby of the police station at 3:30 am with lacerations to her arms and neck. She was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers gathered information about the suspect who had fled and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Anyone with information related to the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Communications Center at 920-906-5555 or the Crime Alert line 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO