Green Bay firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice in East River

City of Green Bay in discussion of building a new police headquarters
The City of Green Bay is in discussion of possibly building a new police headquarters. Parts of the current police station are beginning to show their age, both inside and out.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
WBAY Green Bay
3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting
The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
whbl.com
I-43 and Highway 23 Road Work to Watch Out For This Week
Crews will be busy making repairs to guard rails on several sections of highways in Sheboygan County this week, requiring lane closures for the safety of the crews. Guardrails will be repaired along both north and southbound lanes of I-43 between CTH “EE” and Highway 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Monday, requiring lane closures there.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital
MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
wnmufm.org
Woman's body found following Marinette house fire
MARINETTE, WI— One person was found dead, following a house fire in Marinette on Friday. The Marinette Fire Department was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to 233 Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a 54-year-old woman inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been...
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
Green Bay officer recognized for suspected child neglect case
GBPD is recognizing one its officers for their quick actions in a suspected child neglect case after a 6-year-old boy was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp during the weekend.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/9/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday
Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a 46-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected of beating a 39-year-old Fond du Lac woman during a domestic violence incident in the city early Saturday morning. After fleeing from her apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street the woman showed up in the after-hours lobby of the police station at 3:30 am with lacerations to her arms and neck. She was taken to St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers gathered information about the suspect who had fled and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Anyone with information related to the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Fond du Lac County Communications Center at 920-906-5555 or the Crime Alert line 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
Hobart embraces greatness in growing
The Village of Hobart continues to see an increase in residents and businesses moving in and is anticipating even more growth in 2023.
CBS 58
'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
New Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott: 'Absolutely ready for this'
Green Bay's new fire chief is now officially in office. Matthew Knott replaced former fire chief and longtime firefighter David Litton, who was in fire services for more than 40 years.
