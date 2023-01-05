This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County. While decades-old fast food restaurant might be gone, the towering neon Arby's derby sign was left standing.

Wawa, which is slated to be built on the property, planned to incorporate the iconic sign into its design, Richmond BizSense previously reported .

