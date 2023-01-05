ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbIhj_0k4pR03300

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County. While decades-old fast food restaurant might be gone, the towering neon Arby's derby sign was left standing.

Wawa, which is slated to be built on the property, planned to incorporate the iconic sign into its design, Richmond BizSense previously reported .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 4

Related
PLANetizen

How High Costs Derailed Richmond’s Speed Limit Change

When the Richmond, Virginia city council voted to lower its default speed limit to 20 miles per hour in an effort to reduce the risk of death or severe injury in crashes involving pedestrians, they were told that the change would cost $5.2 million. As Wyatt Gordon explains in Greater...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy