Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked

Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Woman claimed to be high on 'blow' during golf course chase sentenced to 6 months in jail
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who claimed she was high on 'blow,' or cocaine after she sent deputies on a chase through a golf course has received her sentence. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 7, 2021, 61-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey blasted through multiple red lights in her Toyota 4Runner, nearly causing multiple crashes along the way. Eventually, Harvey crashed into gates of the Grand Harbor golf course and nearly hit several people out playing golf.
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars.
cw34.com
Man possibly shot to death found after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grim discovery was made after a vehicle crashed into bushes in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Pineaire Lane around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. On scene, deputies found a man inside the...
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
wqcs.org
Aggravated Assault Suspect Wanted in Indian River County Caught in Las Vegas
Indian River County - Monday January 9, 2023: Las Vegas Airport Police, in co-ordination with Indian River County Sheriff Detectives, arrested Joshua Plauche last Thursday, January 5, at the Las Vegas International Airport. Plauche was a wanted in Indian River County. He was on probation for Aggravated Assault while Discharging...
Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU
Bishop Bernard Wright, the 70-year-old activist, was hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach is out of the intensive care unit at Delray medical Center and is still receiving treatment there.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a gun store and stealing guns in Melbourne, Florida, was caught days later attempting to break into another gun store in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video showed 24-year-old Jeremy...
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
cw34.com
Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
PBSO: Man Found Dead In Car Possibly Shot To Death
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later
Pascual Martin Diego, an 85-year-old pedestrian, was struck by a car on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach and died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Elderly woman killed, driver arrested in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a passenger and injured a driver. On Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Sarno Road and Croton Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Kia utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
