Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who claimed she was high on 'blow,' or cocaine after she sent deputies on a chase through a golf course has received her sentence. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 7, 2021, 61-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey blasted through multiple red lights in her Toyota 4Runner, nearly causing multiple crashes along the way. Eventually, Harvey crashed into gates of the Grand Harbor golf course and nearly hit several people out playing golf.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO