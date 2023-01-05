ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Woman claimed to be high on 'blow' during golf course chase sentenced to 6 months in jail

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman who claimed she was high on 'blow,' or cocaine after she sent deputies on a chase through a golf course has received her sentence. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 7, 2021, 61-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey blasted through multiple red lights in her Toyota 4Runner, nearly causing multiple crashes along the way. Eventually, Harvey crashed into gates of the Grand Harbor golf course and nearly hit several people out playing golf.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy