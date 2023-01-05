ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Estimates show Alaska adds small number to population

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s population grew by roughly 450 people between July 2021 and July 2022, estimates released by the state labor department Thursday show.

The population was an estimated 736,105 in July 2021 and 736,556 a year later, according the the department.

Most boroughs or census areas lost population over the year. Areas gaining population were led by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, where the population grew by an estimated 2,666 people, according to the report. The Kenai Peninsula Borough, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and the Aleutians East Borough also saw growth.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough had the biggest loss in population, of 982, the report said.

The municipality of Anchorage had an estimated population of 289,810 in July 2022, down from 290,410 a year earlier, according to the report. The municipality is the largest in the state.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough had an estimated population last July of 111,752, up from 109,086 a year earlier.

The department reported that 44,506 people moved to the state between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. That is the highest level of in-migration since 2012-2013, when 51,069 people moved to Alaska. But 46,995 people left the state between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

