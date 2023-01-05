Honoring Iowa Farmers: Dr. Margaret Smith

IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the work of Iowa farmers, including Dr. Margaret Smith and her husband, Doug Alert.

Margaret co-manages a 600 acre organic grain, forage and livestock farm near Hampton with her husband. She is also an agronomist for Albert Lea Seed. She has a master’s degree from Iowa State and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

