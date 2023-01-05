Honoring Iowa Farmers: Dr. Margaret Smith
IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the work of Iowa farmers, including Dr. Margaret Smith and her husband, Doug Alert.
Margaret co-manages a 600 acre organic grain, forage and livestock farm near Hampton with her husband. She is also an agronomist for Albert Lea Seed. She has a master’s degree from Iowa State and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0