Springfield, IL

Coffey appointed to 95th House District position

By Danny Connolly
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The 95th district has decided on a new representative.

Tim Butler, the elected representative, announced in November he would step down at the end of 2022. GOP party chairs voted to appoint Mike Coffey Jr. Thursday to represent the house district, which comprises of parts of Sangamon, Christian, and Macon counties. The Sangamon County GOP party chair had 94% of the vote, as it’s based on the number of ballots cast in the latest election.

Jason Huffman was appointed to fill Butler’s seat during the lame duck session.

Stacy Bennett reflects on her first day in the Senate

Coffey owns and manages Papa Frank’s, an Italian restaurant in Springfield. He is also the chairman of the Springfield Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority board that oversees the Bank of Springfield Center.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve residents of the 95th district,” Coffey said. “As a small business owner, I understand both the opportunities of our great state and the struggles of working families. I will work hard to build on Tim Butler’s record of dedicated service to our communities and honor the legacy of the hometown of Abraham Lincoln.”

He will be sworn in Jan. 11 alongside all of the rest of the 103rd Illinois General Assembly.

SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
