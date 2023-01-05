ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Three under investigation for serial purse snatching

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver hurt when machine falls off trailer, lands on SUV roof: police

A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge, New Jersey, and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
HIGH BRIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80

A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
DOVER, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County

Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Former treasurer of Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association accused of stealing $74K from organization

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The former treasurer of the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association was arrested after he allegedly stole $74,000 from the association, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. During the month of October, 2022, the Mount Olive Township Police Department...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

