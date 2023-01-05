Read full article on original website
Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at Morris Plains train station after man followed woman off train
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris Plains Police are currently investigating a suspicious incident that was reported on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, police said. The incident involves an unknown man following a young woman off a train at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, police...
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Driver hurt when machine falls off trailer, lands on SUV roof: police
A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge, New Jersey, and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
UPDATE: Back-To-Back Route 3 Crashes Send Three To Hospital
Back-to-back crashes on eastbound Route 3 -- one of them a hit-and-run -- sent three people to the hospital, none with serious injuries, authorities said. It began, East Rutherford Police Chief D. Rivelli said, when a 2020 GMC stopped behind a disabled 2017 Acura RDX at the Berry's Creek bridge at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Man charged with possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges in Denville Township, according to police. On Jan. 6, police conducted a wellness check at the 7-Eleven, located on West Main St, after observing a man slumped over in the driver seat of a parked vehicle, police said.
Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80
A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
NJ middle school art teacher charged after overdosing on fentanyl in front of students
A New Jersey middle school art teacher was hit with drug possession and child endangerment charges after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of his students in November, authorities said Friday.
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Former treasurer of Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association accused of stealing $74K from organization
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The former treasurer of the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association was arrested after he allegedly stole $74,000 from the association, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. During the month of October, 2022, the Mount Olive Township Police Department...
UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Franklin Lakes Detectives Tie Break-Ins To Statewide Theft Ring
A team of persistent Franklin Lakes police detectives tied two members of a major statewide auto theft ring to nearly a dozen vehicle and residential burglaries in town, authorities announced Friday. “Patient and painstaking work” by Detectives Jon Rynander and Frank O’Brien, assisted by Detective David Blum, led to charges...
Medevac Called As Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)
A medical helicopter was called to a Thursday afternoon crash that occurred when a tractor-trailer overturned and landed on top of a car in Hunterdon County, according to developing reports accompanied by on-scene photographs. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and Bridge Street in High Bridge...
