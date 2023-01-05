ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania raising prices at wine, liquor stores for 2023

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. The 4% increase will hit more than 3,500 products being sold, the PLCB said.

This price hike follows a recent trend for 2023 after tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the PA gas tax both increased with the new year.

While it sounds like 3,500 products is a lot — because it is — there’s plenty that won’t see a price hike, including special orders and clearance items.

Exceptions to this price increase include:

  • Roughly 5,600 one-time buys (seasonal and luxury items)
  • 2,700 items on clearance
  • 100 PA Proud items in 10 or fewer Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
  • Special Order products
  • 397 items on sale in the month of January, which will remain on sale, then undergo the same price increase on each item’s regular pricing effective January 30.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the PLCB said the following:

“These increases will allow the PLCB to generate revenues needed to offset annual 8% increases in operating costs over the last four years, plus projected cost increases in the current year, related to personnel, distribution, leases, and credit card fees, among others.”

The PLCB said that other than passing along vendor increases, this is the first time since 2019 that they’ve opted to increase prices overall like this.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

