ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Friday’s Mega Millions would be sixth-highest jackpot in history, if hit, lottery says

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLKdr_0k4pP5X600

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $940 million.

This will be the twenty-third drawing in the current jackpot run.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, increasing sales and unmatched numbers are behind the growing jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $483.5 million. If hit, it would be the sixth-highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the release.

“This continues to be quite an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, please play responsibly.”

The last Mega Millions jackpot claimed was $502 million on Oct. 14, 2022, according to the release.

Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia

Last month, a single Powerball winner in California landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history $2.04 billion . The owner of the store where the ticket was sold was awarded $1 million , the maximum retailer incentive in California.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. eastern time on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
wchstv.com

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia, while active virus cases dipped more than 200. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year old woman from Lincoln County. a 66-year old...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From West Virginia

West Virginiais home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from West Virginia!
skisoutheast.com

Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday

Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
MARYLAND STATE
Lootpress

Dave Miller and the Young Guns take a World Record

(Authors note: This world record event happened a couple years ago, but I think the story can still be told. Mostly because it involves one of West Virginia’s very own, none other than fantastic shotgun shooter Makayla Scott from Alvon, West Virginia!) Trying to describe David Miller shooting a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy