Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown DisneyTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: New Projects for 2023
Happy New Year! I hope you all had a fun, restful and refreshing holiday season. City staff and I are already off and running, with a number of exciting projects lined up for 2023 that will help enhance the quality of life in Newport Beach, improve the environment and expand services provided by the City. Here are a few of note:
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
localocnews.com
City of Hope Orange County Announces Physicians of Excellence
For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA). Eight physicians – including three at City of Hope Newport Beach facilities – earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope...
localocnews.com
Coast Guard, partners respond to reports of oil sheen off California
US Coast Guard pollution responders are coordinating with partners in response to an oil sheen reported off Summerland Beach, Friday. The estimated 1 and a half to 2-mile-long sheen is reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. The sheen’s cause is unknown at this time. At 2:34 p.m.,...
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023:. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
localocnews.com
Year of the Cat: Supervisor Andrew Do hosts annual OC Tet Festival
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will host the Orange County Tet Festival at Mile Square Park on January 20 – 22nd to celebrate the Year of the Cat. “Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is the most important celebration in the Vietnamese community,” explains Supervisor Andrew Do. “It is a time for families to gather and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day
A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
localocnews.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
realestatedaily-news.com
Three Arizona Apartment Communities Sell to Los Angeles Real Estate Investment Company
PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2023 – A portfolio of three apartment communities in greater Phoenix has been sold to Tides Equities, a leading commercial real estate investment company based in Los Angeles. PaulsCorp of Denver sold the assets, all located in the western section of metropolitan Phoenix. “We were excited...
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana Public Library has extended their hours
The Santa Ana Public Library is expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located at 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana.
Another storm threatens more heavy rain in California and West Coast areas already reeling from flooding
More storms are set to slam Northern California and other parts of the West Coast this weekend, threatening heavy rain late Friday to places already struggling with flooding from a separate system that killed at least two people.
Comments / 0