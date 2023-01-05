ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach City Manager Update: New Projects for 2023

Happy New Year! I hope you all had a fun, restful and refreshing holiday season. City staff and I are already off and running, with a number of exciting projects lined up for 2023 that will help enhance the quality of life in Newport Beach, improve the environment and expand services provided by the City. Here are a few of note:
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
City of Hope Orange County Announces Physicians of Excellence

For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA). Eight physicians – including three at City of Hope Newport Beach facilities – earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast Guard, partners respond to reports of oil sheen off California

US Coast Guard pollution responders are coordinating with partners in response to an oil sheen reported off Summerland Beach, Friday. The estimated 1 and a half to 2-mile-long sheen is reported to be 5 nautical-miles off Santa Barbara. The sheen’s cause is unknown at this time. At 2:34 p.m.,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 10, 2023:. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Year of the Cat: Supervisor Andrew Do hosts annual OC Tet Festival

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do will host the Orange County Tet Festival at Mile Square Park on January 20 – 22nd to celebrate the Year of the Cat. “Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, is the most important celebration in the Vietnamese community,” explains Supervisor Andrew Do. “It is a time for families to gather and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
The Santa Ana Public Library has extended their hours

The Santa Ana Public Library is expanding the Main Library’s hours beginning Jan. 9, 2023, creating a more consistent schedule and adding eight more hours of service per week. The Main Library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located at 26 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA

